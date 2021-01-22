WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP – A body discovered Thursday in a grassy field along Mulligan Hill Road was that of a Philadelphia man, the Indiana County coroner’s office reported this evening.
He was Dashawn Cornellius Green-Brewster, and he was 27, according to coroner Jerry Overman.
Overman confirmed the few details released this morning by state police: that a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker came the upon the body while inspecting drains along the road just after 2 p.m. Thursday and summoned authorities.
Police provided no other information, and Overman gave not much more. An autopsy was performed, and blood and tissue samples were submitted for lab analysis.
The death is considered to be suspicious.
The sensitivity of the investigation prevented the coroner and police from saying more about the discovery, according to their news releases.
Overman asked anyone who knows about Green-Brewster’s death to contact state police in White Township at (724) 357-1960.