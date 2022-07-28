Bolivar Fire Company has announced several upcoming events.
Bolivar Fire Company has announced several upcoming events.
The monthly $2 ticket will go off on Sunday. This ticket is available by contacting any member or by calling the fire station at (724) 676-4720 after 6 p.m. on any Monday.
The next monthly bingo will be Wednesday, Aug. 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the early bird games start at 6:45 p.m. with the regular games to follow.
The jackpot this month is $500 on 55 numbers and with more than 35 players, the jackpot will become a “must go” jackpot of $500. Different small games of chance will also be sold. Refreshments will be available.
Contact John Speidel at (724) 676-4714 with any questions.
The fire company is currently selling a $10 ticket in which the winners will receive the following: mid-day drawing, exact number $500; the number above and below will each receive $100.
At the 7 p.m. drawing, exact number will receive $2,000; the number above and below will receive $100. There are only 500 tickets being sold at $10 apiece with two numbers per ticket. See any member or stop at the fire station on any Monday after 6 p.m. or send a check to: Bolivar VFC, July Cash Drawing, PO Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923.
The next sub and pizza sales sponsored by the Bolivar Fire Company will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20. All pre-orders are due by Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m.
See any member to place your order. Please feel free to contact the fire station on any Monday after 6 p.m. with any questions.
The Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company is always looking for individuals interested in helping the community by volunteering their time with the fire company.
Members do not have to actively respond to emergency incidents to assist with the operation of the fire company. Anyone who is 14 years of age or older can either stop into the fire hall any Monday evening or contact John Speidel at (724) 676-4714.
