BOLIVAR — The Greensburg state police fire marshal said a fire that destroyed one house and damaged another along Market Street in Bolivar has been ruled incendiary.
It was the second of two fires early Sunday at 530 Market St. The first was discovered around 12:30 a.m. and prompted a call to Clyde Volunteer Fire Company in Indiana County.
Trooper Keith Sobecki said it was a porch fire that caused minimal damage whose origin is undetermined pending further investigation.
The Armagh/East Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Company was called to standby at 1:26 a.m., on a morning when multiple companies already had been called to battle a fire at the former Valley Inn in Clarksburg.
Then, a second fire was discovered at the Bolivar address. It first was reported at 5:02 a.m. as a rekindling of the earlier fire, bringing Clyde volunteers back across the Conemaugh River.
However, Sobecki said, the Market Street home was fully consumed by fire. Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were called at 5:23 a.m., Armagh again was called to standby at 5:35 a.m., and Homer City Volunteer Fire Department was called at 5:35 a.m. to standby for Black Lick and Blairsville.
This time, Sobecki said, the structure along Market Street was a complete loss.
He ruled it incendiary but said the investigation into that blaze continues. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact state police at Greensburg at (724) 832-3256.