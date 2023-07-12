GREENSBURG — A Bolivar man has been convicted by a Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court jury on charges stemming from a January attempt to kidnap a 18-year-old jogger in Ligonier Township.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Frank Endsley Springer, 56, was convicted on all counts, including attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats.