GREENSBURG — A Bolivar man has been convicted by a Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court jury on charges stemming from a January attempt to kidnap a 18-year-old jogger in Ligonier Township.
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Frank Endsley Springer, 56, was convicted on all counts, including attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Ziccarelli said Springer will be sentenced in the next 90 days by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.
On the morning of Jan. 8, according to police and detectives working with the district attorney, the victim said the suspect passed her on state Route 381, then turned around and stopped his vehicle.
She told investigators he walked toward her with a revolver in his hand and tried to coerce her to come to him by firing a shot near her.
Police said the suspect threw her phone into the creek and attempted to force her into his vehicle.
Investigators said the victim fought back and pushed the gun away from her as the suspect fired several rounds.
They said a couple passing by intervened and the suspect fled in what video surveillance and witness accounts identified as Springer’s 1995 Buick Le Sabre.
The jury deliberated for over four hours.
“The bravery, strength and willpower this young woman showed to not only fight off her attacker, but to testify in court speaks volumes to her character,” Ziccarelli said. “We are incredibly pleased with the jury’s verdict, and we hope this conviction brings some peace and closure to the victim so that she can continue to succeed in her life.”
She hailed the work of Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, whom she said “prosecuted this case with the highest degree of professionalism and remained committed to this victim and achieving justice for her.”
Greensburg attorney Timothy C. Andrews represented Springer, who remains in the Westmoreland County Prison where he was placed after his arrest.
