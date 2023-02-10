Cashdollar

Charles and Donna Cashdollar

The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.

The speakers, Charles and Donna Cashdollar, will talk about the process of researching, writing and producing their recently published history, “The IUP Story: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from Normal School to University,” (2021).