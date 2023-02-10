The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
The speakers, Charles and Donna Cashdollar, will talk about the process of researching, writing and producing their recently published history, “The IUP Story: Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from Normal School to University,” (2021).
Charles, author of “The IUP Story,” is Distinguished University Professor of History Emeritus at IUP. He will explain how he went about researching and writing the book, what surprised him along the way and what the sources did and didn’t reveal.
Donna maintained a graphic design and advertising business from 1980 until her retirement in 2007. She will talk about the process by which an author’s manuscript becomes a physical book — planning a visual format, selecting photographs and producing a digital layout of each of the book’s 448 pages.
Parking for the event is available at the Unitarian Church lot and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door.
All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.