The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast review and discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive. Sara Steelman will discuss the book series “Temeraire” by Naomi Novik.
Novik is a widely acclaimed American writer of science fiction and fantasy. Her nine-book “Temeraire” series combines historical epic and fantasy to reimagine the Napoleonic Wars as affected by the presence of sentient dragons. Temeraire is only the first of many dragons readers will encounter in this series. Their involvement in the human conflict of war is a framework for exploring concepts of honor, duty and both human and nonhuman rights.