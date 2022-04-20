The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast review and discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
Dr. Pat Heilman will review Mark Shaw’s “The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of ‘What’s My Line’ TV and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen.” Kilgallen was a syndicated journalist and author. She hosted the radio show “Voice of Broadway” during World War II and appeared as a panelist on the game show “What’s My Line?” during the 1950s and ’60s.
As a crime reporter, Kilgallen covered the 1954 trial of Sam Sheppard and the 1964 trial of Jack Ruby, Lee Harvey Oswald’s killer. Shaw covers many facets of Kilgallen’s career and the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death in 1965 just as her research into the JFK assassinations was beginning to bear fruit.
Heilman is professor emerita of journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Parking for the event is available in the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door. All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.