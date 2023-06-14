Book Breakfast

Susan Welsh

The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.

The speaker, Susan Welsh, is a professor emerita of English at IUP. She will discuss the novel “Colony” (2022) by Irish writer Audrey Magee. The novel is set in the Republic of Ireland, on an island off the west coast.