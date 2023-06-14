The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
The speaker, Susan Welsh, is a professor emerita of English at IUP. She will discuss the novel “Colony” (2022) by Irish writer Audrey Magee. The novel is set in the Republic of Ireland, on an island off the west coast.
Magee experiments deftly with point of view to reveal the colonial attitudes that continue to affect relations between three generations of an island family and two summer visitors: a British artist and a French linguist. It is 1979, and over on the mainland, the Northern Irish Troubles are escalating.
Join the group for a discussion that reveals what happened during that island summer while also exploring Magee’s unique management of point of view.
Parking for the event is available at the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door. All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.
