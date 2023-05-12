The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
The speaker will be Kate Geiger, director of the Indiana Free Library. The title of her discussion is “To Literacy and Beyond.” Libraries have a mission for literacy and lifelong learning. Geiger will look at some ways that libraries have had an impact on literacy, what is changing, and what the future holds for the ways we find and use information.
