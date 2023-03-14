The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
The speaker, Dr. Will Radell, will discuss “The Jewish World of Alexander Hamilton” by Andrew Porwancher, a University of Oklahoma professor of constitutional legal history.
Porwancher makes a strong case that Alexander Hamilton was raised with a Jewish identity as a child on the Caribbean Island of Nevis. Although Hamilton did not continue that identity as an adult, his strong support for full civil rights, regardless of creed or religion, shaped the Constitution and influenced other founders. As one review stated, “Hamilton fought for a republic in which Jew and Gentile would stand as equals.”
Dr. Radell is an IUP professor emeritus of economics. During his 38-year career, he taught managerial economics and economic history, among other courses.
Parking for the event is available at the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door. All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.