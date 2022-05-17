The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast review and discussion at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
Sara Steelman will discuss “The Sisters: The Saga of the Mitford Family” by Mary S. Lovell (2001). The six Mitford sisters were Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah. They were daughters of British aristocracy born between 1904 and 1920. Their very different lives reflect the social and political upheavals in the years leading up to World War II.
The war was the most important event in the Mitford sisters’ lives. Fascism, communism, the defense of democracy, the decline of aristocracy, and the rise of female independence, mobility and authorship — these were some of the influences that affected each sister differently.
Sara Steelman is on the New Century Club’s executive committee, has coordinated many library fund raisers, and is a member of Indiana Borough Council.
Parking is available in the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door. All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.