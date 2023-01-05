Pat Heilman

The New Century Club invites the public to attend the Jan. 19 Book Breakfast review and discussion of “Putin’s Country: A Journey into the Real Russia,” a portrait of the country by the late Anne Garrels.

Garrels, who held a degree in Russian, served as Moscow Bureau Chief for both ABC News and NPR for more than 20 years. She died in September from lung cancer at the age of 71.