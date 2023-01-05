The New Century Club invites the public to attend the Jan. 19 Book Breakfast review and discussion of “Putin’s Country: A Journey into the Real Russia,” a portrait of the country by the late Anne Garrels.
Garrels, who held a degree in Russian, served as Moscow Bureau Chief for both ABC News and NPR for more than 20 years. She died in September from lung cancer at the age of 71.
In “Putin’s Country,” Garrels writes about her return to Russia in 2012 to monitor and explain the lives of ordinary people in west central Russia as they experienced the changes from the Soviet Union to Glasnost to Putin’s Russia.
Dr. Pat Heilman, IUP professor emerita of journalism, will be the reviewer. Familiarity with the book is not required to attend and enjoy the review.
The Book Breakfast will take place at 10 a.m. at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive. Parking is available in the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverages and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door. All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.