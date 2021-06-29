A book review of “The Johnstown Girls,” by Pittsburgh author Kathleen George, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 in the covered pavilion at Memorial Park, Indiana.
The review is being hosted by American Association of University Women-Indiana County chapter’s Charlotte Manges, whose own family history is intricately entwined in Johnstown & western Pennsylvania.
The Johnstown flood of 1889 remains one of the deadliest weather-related disasters in United States history, killing more than 2,200 and leaving the town decimated.
George portrays the ways in which this shattering event rearranged the fate of individual lives. The history of the flood is minutely detailed and particularly authentic as the author herself is from the town of Johnstown.
Relax and bring a snack or a sandwich to enjoy Manges’ lunch-time review. Sit on the park benches or bring a lawn chair.