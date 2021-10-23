Mary Kathryn Koma always wanted to write. It never came to be, however, until she reached her 68th year when she lost her mother.
“When I lost my mother, I felt that all the things that she and my aunts had told me were going to be gone someday,” Koma said. “Nobody was going to remember those things and to just write it down as a history was going to be boring; I’m bored reading straight history. So I thought, what if I put these memories into a story that makes them interesting?”
From there, Koma began speaking with her aunt, “She’s still alive at 91 and very sharp,” she said, and began writing her book, “The Creek Don’t Rise: Yatesboro Yarns Down Company Row.”
“I created the book from her memories,” Koma said. “All of the experiences of the young girl in the book were her experiences. The tragedies were true. So that’s all true, but the story is fiction. It’s historical fiction.”
The book follows the story of 8-year-old Patsy, who is the youngest of her large family growing up in Yatesboro (Koma herself is from nearby Rural Valley). Patsy’s story includes her “childhood escapades (that) connect with the hardworking immigrant families throughout this thriving coal mining town ... in the 1930s.”
Patsy’s life from age 8 to 24 is covered, touching on topics such as her love of baseball, the welcoming of a little sister named Ruby and the beginning of World War II and the hardships it caused in the town.
The book came out in April and has so far sold more than 500 copies. “I’m very pleased,” Koma said. “That’s good for a first-time author.”
Writing the book did include its own set of hardships. It took Koma more than two years to complete, especially since she was starting from square one.
“I worked as a secretary in a high school for years and knew a woman who was an English teacher there,” she said. “She was brilliant. I couldn’t remember anything from high school when I started, no punctuation, sentence structure, where to break a paragraph, nothing. So I just started to write and I’d send her page after page of hard copy through the mail and it would come back totally marked up in red, every single line.”
The struggle paid off. Despite having to re-write almost everything that she initially wrote, by the time Koma was done, she knew what she was doing.
“With her guidance and the help of a lot of friends who are avid readers to proofread, it all came together.”
Her newfound skills have already allowed her to write a sequel, one that only took six months to write.
“The next book will focus on a new girl,” Koma said. “The daughter of the couple that end the first book. It starts with her at 8 years old and it covers from 1958 to 1973, so she’s actually my age. It was easier for me to write because these are my memories.”
As for doing another one in the future, plans haven’t been made for sure yet.
“I would like to do a third,” Koma said. “But I’m not sure how to pull that off. I’m hopeful there’s a trilogy, but I can’t say for sure. But for now I’m just hopeful.”
Koma published her book with a family-owned company out of Tarentum.
“I had tried companies out of New York, but that felt too big for me. They talked to me on my level, because I’m pretty simple, and they were great to work with.”
She’s planning on self-publishing the sequel, however.
“It was quite expensive to go through a publisher,” she said. “It’s going to take selling a thousand books minimum to recover that, but I was willing to take that hit. But I can’t keep taking that hit.”
For now, the book is available by contacting Koma via email at mkoma.mail@gmail.com.
The cost is $16.95, plus an additional $3.20 for shipping. Koma also sells books at signing events around the area and at the Family Cuts by Kris Salon in Rural Valley.
Koma is also planning to be at an event held at the Indiana Mall on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’ll be right outside of (J.C.) Penney’s with books available to be signed and purchased,” she said.
So far, the book has been well received and she hasn’t heard a negative word about it so far.
“People from our area have loved it because it’s their history,” Koma said. “It’s the stores in town, it’s the things they did when they were young. It’s hit home with a lot of people. There are tragedies in the book and they’re sad because these things really happened, but there are other things too. Lots of happiness and laughter. I’ve had so much support and cooperation from the town in writing this book. They’ve all been wonderful.”