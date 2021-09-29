Indiana Regional Medical Center will offer a booster vaccine for those who qualify, according to a news release.
The FDA, with support from the CDC, recently authorized the administration of a Pfizer‑BioNTech COVID‑19 booster for any and all individuals who have completed their primary series of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and:
• who are 65 years or older
• who are 18 years or older and are residents in long term-care settings
• who are 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions, such as someone who received an organ transplant, are undergoing cancer treatment, or have another condition that weakens their immune system
• or who are 18 years or older with increased risk of getting COVID-19 disease due to occupational or institutional exposure, such as frontline essential workers and healthcare workers as described in and in accordance with CDC’s recommendation.
If you fall into one of those groups, received both doses of the Pfizer‑BioNTech COVID‑19 vaccine, and it has been six months since your second dose, you can schedule your booster now.
IRMC will host a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex each Tuesday in October.
Schedule your booster at www.irmc.org/vaccine.
If you need help scheduling, call (724) 357-7075.
Here’s what you should know about your booster appointment:
The vaccine is free; however, if you have health insurance, your insurance company may be billed an administration fee.
There is no out-of-pocket cost and the vaccine is provided regardless of health insurance coverage.
Please bring your immunization card to your appointment.
Free parking is available in the Stadium South lot on the IUP campus. A drive-through option is available for handicap patients on the Wayne Avenue side of the KCAC.
Booster shot approvals and eligibility are changing daily. IRMC will keep the public informed as additional groups are cleared for boosters.
Haven’t gotten your initial vaccine yet? Do your part and get vaccinated.
IRMC is offering the first and second dose at its upcoming clinics as well.