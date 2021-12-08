HOMER CITY — One of the final municipal budgets presented for public review came out Tuesday with 24 days to spare before the new year.
It calls for no change in tax rates and it also has no money for a desperately needed cruiser for the Homer City Borough police department.
With an air of anxiety, council decided to cash in a certificate of deposit to get a used police car on the road.
After a month of delay to study an eleventh-hour appeal to replace an aging and failing police car, the town council agreed to advertise the proposed 2022 and scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 21, to adopt it after considering public comment.
Council put off any action on the $639,000 spending plan on Nov. 1 so the Property & Finance Committee could look at options for replacing Car 443, a 13-year-old rusted-out Ford Explorer, that Police Chief Anthony Jellison said could not pass inspection.
Council pushed off a budget vote again Tuesday evening for one-half-hour of wistful dissection of the police car dilemma.
“We simply cannot afford a new one. We cannot do it at all,” Committee Chairman Matthew Black told his colleagues. “We’re really pretty strapped for money” due to the flagging economy in the wake of the pandemic.
A new police car “can’t be justified right now,” he said. Prices are estimated at $45,000.
Nor could a used police car, because of the inflexibility of the budget as presented, council members decided.
Council members set aside thoughts of getting the rusted car repaired and roadworthy at an estimated $3,000. Jellison said the rust would spread within a year. “It’s like cancer,” he said.
“How much money do you think we could use to help that man out and keep this police force running?” Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr. said, pushing for a solution. “I’m just not in favor of raising taxes … but I’m in favor of getting Tony money to buy a car.”
Debate ultimately ended with approval of Iezzi’s recommendation to liquidate a CD and allow Jellison to search for used police cars that the borough could afford. The CD is worth $16,298.71.
In other business, council:
• Accepted with regret the resignation of police Officer Abigail Gerlach, a rookie cop hired in October 2020, who has accepted a new job at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania police department.
Her resignation took effect Monday, and she praised the Homer City department in her letter.
“I’ve taken pieces of wisdom from each of them (Jellison and other officers) and I know I will be a better officer due to what I have learned from them. Homer City will always have a special place in my heart,” she wrote.
• On the recommendation of Jellison, hired Anthony “Joe” Clement to fill the new police department vacancy. Clement recently retired from an interim appointment as director of the IUP campus police and Department of Public Safety. He took the IUP job in February 2020, only days after he retired from a 33-year career with the Indiana Borough police department.
• Was reminded of the Light Up Night festivities scheduled for Friday including a parade, presentation of the Good Citizen of the Year award and lighting of the community Christmas tree at the fire station.
• Voted to hold biennial reorganization meeting at 7 p.m., Jan. 3, the first Monday of the year.
• Directed the borough staff to install a stop sign as a precaution for traffic approaching North Rose Avenue from a private side road.
• Heard Borough Manager Rob Nymick’s request for guidance from the Streets and Utilities Committee on which of 105 missing street signs should be replaced. Nymick estimated a cost of $12,000 to replace every one of them.
• Learned from leaders of the Hoodlebug Summer Fest committee that the community celebration for 2020 has been scheduled for Sept. 11.
Nymick also reported he met Nov. 2 with regional representatives of several state and federal government agencies that are being asked to award grant funds to finance an estimated $5.7-million plan to clean Yellow Creek and Two Lick Creek of abandoned coal mine pollution, to establish a new rail-trail for hiking and biking between Route 954 and the Hoodlebug Trail, and for blight remediation and other improvements in downtown Homer City.
Nymick said the meeting gave him cause for optimism for government aid for the plan.
Councilman Rick Jones, who said he sat in on the session as a representative of the Homer City business community, said the proposal appears to be “very much in line with what the government wants to see done” in terms of environmental improvements.