HOMER CITY — Borough officials have unveiled a dream plan for permanently plugging leaks of acid from abandoned local coal mines, for making Yellow Creek and Two Lick Creek habitable for game fish and for developing 3 miles of former railroad bed as hiking and biking trails.
Achieving those goals, Borough Manager Rob Nymick said, would position Homer City and Center Township for economic recovery as destinations for travelers and outdoorsmen.
It’s a plan that Nymick said he had quietly developed over the last eight months in consultation with engineering firm Gibson-Thomas, and that he introduced to council on a schematic that stretched the length of the table in the council meeting room.
His springboard into the proposal was innocent. Council accepted his recommendation to commit a $166,000 federal COVID pandemic relief grant — from the multi-billion-dollar American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) program — to fixing infrastructure on Main Street.
The urgency was to meet a mid-month deadline to receive the money. Exactly what work would be done and on what part of Main Street would be decided later, Nymick said.
But he said the investment of ARPA money could be held as a local match to qualify for additional grant money for the massive plan that counts Main Street as a small component.
The donation to the borough of a small section of vacated railroad bed along Yellow Creek between Mazza Street and Floodway Park opened the way for the plan. It gave Homer City and its water authority ownership of the full 3.2 miles of rail-trail along the banks of Yellow Creek from Route 954 through Tide and Lucernemines into the borough.
Nymick then gained council’s OK to apply for grant funds from the U.S. Department of the Interior for full engineering and design of the mine cleanup and waterway restoration plan. The application requires a $100 fee.
Scrambling for a figure, Nymick guessed the project could run $3 million and could be mostly grant-funded.
“There are so many different pots of money we are putting in for,” he told council. “Right now it’s a nightmare for me.”
Nymick said he was confident the application has a strong chance of being approved. An online conference with Interior Department grant advisers, originally set for 15 minutes, stretched to more than an hour.
“The department was so excited. ‘This is exactly what we’re looking for,’ they told us.”
Homer City qualifies for almost every criteria that the government is looking for, Nymick said.
“We’re an abandoned coal mine community. We have a power plant that possibly can close. We have had the loss of jobs. We would have cleanup of water,” Nymick said.
“It has everything but direct job creation and job training.
“And Center Township is on board. The Pennsylvania Land Water Trail Network Strategic Plan for 2020 to 2024 — we are now a part of this. We’re on the radar now.”
“Hey, it’s ambitious. It’s bold,” borough solicitor Michael Supinka told Nymick. “You’ve got to do something. You’ve got to. This isn’t what we grew up with.”
Other components of the overall plan: extension of the Hoodlebug Trail to the Homer-Center school campus; connection of Tide and Lucernemines by way of the new trail to the Hoodlebug; creating green space in and near Homer City; the cleanup of coal waste piles; extension of Main Street to Jacksonville Road; and development of commercial building sites.
“We have 68 seeps from abandoned mines through this whole area. My goal is to clean them up and use Yellow Creek as an economic impact for Homer City,” Nymick said. “We can have hiking, biking, camping.
“This goes to Interior before it goes anywhere else. It goes to the people who have been pushing in the right direction. So we’ll see where it goes.”
Nymick said Interior officials hinted at wanting to act quickly on the engineering grant application.
“My vision is, when the stream gets cleaned up, nobody can imagine what this town is going to look like on opening day of trout season,” he said. “You’ll have Floodway Park, and 3.2 miles of accessible stream. It will remain open forever.”
In other business, council:
• Echoed the approval of the zoning hearing board and allowed new borough resident Andrea Botsford to start a home-based business at her residence. The vote cleared the way for “Bitty Bots Bakery” to begin operation as a production and distribution business — with no on-site customer service — in her home at 86 Carlisle St.
Botsford told council that she and her husband, Alex, will close the purchase of their home next week and, after gaining state certification, plans to sell her specialty and allergen-free wares at farmers’ markets.
Her ambition is to move the business into a Main Street storefront, Botsford said.
• Authorized door-to-door trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 following a Halloween parade for costumed marchers beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the fire station.
• Learned from Mayor Arlene Wanatosky that Homer-Center High School will hold a homecoming parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Main Street from downtown to Memorial Field.
• Reminded low- and moderate-income residents to register for and collect a package of food at a pandemic-relief-funded distribution program Saturday at the Homer City fire station.
Homer City council will conduct its next business meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 1, a Monday, to avoid a conflict with the municipal election the following day.