Clymer Borough Council on Wednesday announced that the Clymer Days Festival will take place Sept. 23, 24 and 25 at Sherman Street Park.
The free, public event will feature a variety of performers and vendors over the three days of celebration.
“They have live entertainment, food vendors, other types of vendors (like) craft vendors, things like that,” said borough manager Sonya Schrenkel. “They have a car show, a corn hole tournament, fireworks, (etc.). It’s just a fun day the community can get involved with.”
The first day of celebration will feature Celtic rock band Full Kilt from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
The second day of celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and will feature the Penns Manor marching band, the American Legion Color Guard Post 222, a car show, musical performances by local bands Three of Hearts and 7 Mile Run, a corn hole tournament and fireworks at 9 p.m. to top off the night.
Clymer Days’ final day of celebration is a “family fun day” that begins 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The “family fun day” will feature a community church service with Pastor Robert White; a motorcycle show with the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE); DJ Michele Jones; a variety of games and activities such as a milk-chugging contest, a sack race, a three-legged race and a hot dog-eating contest; and fireworks to end the evening.
In other news Wednesday, Clymer Borough Council unanimously passed a motion by vice president Stephanie Brillhart to have attorney Wayne Kablack with Indiana law firm Simpson, Kablack and Rivosecchi prepare an ordinance to transfer Clymer’s stormwater system to Clymer Borough’s municipal authority.
“What we are working toward doing is putting a stormwater project together, and to do so, we need to have an authority,” Schrenkel said. “Because we already have an authority here, a municipal authority, we’re going to put our stormwater in there so we can go to PENNVEST to look at putting a project together.”
Although the stormwater project remains tentative, the motion borough council passed Wednesday to allow Kablack to draft an ordinance is one of the first steps in getting the project underway.
“This is (in) the infant stages,” Schrenkel said. “What will happen is Wayne’s going to prepare an ordinance, I’ll bring it back to borough council, borough council will then give us the approval to advertise (for the ordinance) if they like it. If they like it, then the (following) meeting, it’ll pass. So, these are the first little baby steps to a big project. ... This is just giving (Kablack) the OK to start this process.”
Also Wednesday, Clymer council unanimously approved a motion by council member Brietta St. Clair to sell the borough’s 2006 Ford Explorer and 2008 Chevy Impala police cruiser for $5,500.
The money from the sales will go straight into paying for Clymer’s two new police cruisers, Schrenkel said.
During the public participation portion of Wednesday’s meeting, Pastor Jackie Greene with Clymer’s Celebrate Life ministry announced that the ministry is having an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Tate Park.
The recovery ministry, which moved to Clymer in March, is located at the former Mister B’s Furniture and Appliance building at 148 Sixth St. The open house event will feature music and free food.
“We’ll ask people to come up to our building,” Greene said. “The intent is to get people into the building to see our space and know who we are and what we’re about. ... And we’re looking forward to being a community member here in Clymer and seeing how we can help people.”
Council president Louis Tate praised Greene and her daughter for the work they did renovating the former furniture store.
“We’re glad to help out in any way we can,” Tate said. “You and your daughter have done a great job transforming the furniture store into another beautiful place. It’s very inviting and well-kept, so it’s a good thing for the community.”