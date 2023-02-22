Blairsville Borough Council members unanimously approved creating a new public works manager position during their regular board meeting Tuesday.
The paid position will involve working on schedules, working with the public works crew, managing projects, supervising field work and providing technical expertise, among other things, according to Borough Council President John Bertolino.
Bertolino said borough council created the position to assist with the multitude of projects within the community.
“It’ll be an office job, but they won’t be working in the office a lot,” Bertolino said. “We have a lot of projects to manage. There’s a lot of stuff that needs done.”
After the regular board meeting, council members broke into executive session to determine who will fill that role and how much it will pay, according to Bertolino.
Also Tuesday, borough council Vice President Albert Dettorre emphasized the need to recruit firefighters and volunteers to Blairsville’s Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company.
“You’ll never realize how fortunate we are to have the men and women in that department,” Dettorre said. “We always mention we need members — we need women, we need men, we need somebody who wants to step up and put some time in and get a job done.”
Dettorre said conducting fire company work can be challenging with a lack of members, an issue most fire companies presently face.
“When you’re down to 23 people and you factor in work schedules, daylight, shift work and so forth, that can consume a lot of your membership,” Dettorre said. “It’s the same thing in Black Lick. It’s the same thing in any small town, small community. We all need (members).”
Dettorre said there are a number of ways people can get involved besides just fighting fires.
“We have volunteers that just come in and help out,” Dettorre said. “If you’re not inclined to be an actual firefighter, a person who goes on wreck calls and so forth, you can become a volunteer just to help us out with fundraising.”
Those who wish to volunteer can fill out an application available at the fire company.
“There’s an application,” Dettorre said. “You can get one from any member. You can get them on Monday nights. We have drill at 7 p.m. every Monday.
“The community needs (the fire company). ... They talk about taking a village to raise a child — well, it takes the whole village to take care of the village, too.”
In other news Tuesday, borough council unanimously approved a number of motions, including:
• Reappointing Linda Gwinn to the Blairsville Community Development Authority (BCDA)
• Reappointing Peggy Dills to the Parking Authority
• Removing Mayor Ronald Evanko as a signer for the borough’s police pension
“He’s mayor right now, and (the signers) should be a council member and the secretary,” Bertolino said. “He used to be a council member, and it just hasn’t been updated for a while.”
Blairsville officials also made a number of announcements during the regular council meeting Tuesday, including:
• Blairsville’s volunteer fire company is hosting its annual fish fry fundraising event starting this Friday. The event will continue each Friday until Good Friday, April 7, at the fire station, 51 West Campbell St., Blairsville.
“The fish fry is a takeout-only event,” Dettorre said. “The menu changes weekly. ... It’s a big fundraiser for us. There’s a lot of competition out there, but we welcome it because we make outstanding fish — baked fish, also our sandwiches themselves, a lot of shrimp and so forth.”
• Blairsville borough police will begin distributing pamphlets for PennDOT’s Yellow Dot program, which helps first responders provide aid in the case of an accident. Drivers who wish to participate can fill out a pamphlet with their personal information, such as their medications or medical history, and keep the pamphlet in their vehicle. The pamphlet includes a yellow sticker for participants to put on their vehicles.
“If you’re ever in a vehicle accident, emergency responders will see that yellow sticker and know to look in your glove box or around your vehicle to find that pamphlet, which has vital information first responders need to provide care,” said Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco. “The pamphlet is free. ... All you have to do is come into the police station, and we have them there at our front office. We’re planning on getting more from PennDOT, and we’ll be able to distribute them at local events such as the Knotweed or Food Truck festivals.”
• The Blairsville Area Rotary, chartered in 1923, is having its annual charitable dinner Saturday, April 1. The money raised will go toward the Blairsville fire department, the Blairsville public library and the BCDA. Tickets are available for purchase by calling Rick Shoemaker at (724) 459-9115.
• A bicentennial committee was recently formed to coordinate a Blairsville bicentennial celebration in March 2025. The committee has already begun fundraising for the event.
• Blairsville’s annual Paddle and Picnic event is tentatively set for Saturday, June 10. Participants will get to float down the Conemaugh River, explore Blairsville’s downtown businesses and participate in a picnic on BCDA property near the bandstand.