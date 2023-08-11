SALTSBURG.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

In its monthly meeting earlier this week, the Saltsburg Borough Council moved forward on applying for a grant to obtain new equipment and complete a sewer upgrade.

The grant, known as the Local Share Account grant, provides full or partial funding through the state Department of Community and Economic Development for “projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community.” Recipients are limited to counties, municipalities, and development authorities and agencies.