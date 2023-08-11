In its monthly meeting earlier this week, the Saltsburg Borough Council moved forward on applying for a grant to obtain new equipment and complete a sewer upgrade.
The grant, known as the Local Share Account grant, provides full or partial funding through the state Department of Community and Economic Development for “projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community.” Recipients are limited to counties, municipalities, and development authorities and agencies.
The borough has already received a reimbursement grant from this program to pay for a new Kubota tractor. This second-round grant will be used for obtaining a replacement dump truck due to the deterioration of the one the borough has, a new stormwater line to comply with the new Department of Environmental Protection regulation and possible installation of solar panels to reduce energy costs for the borough.
“We don’t know when this round will be open,” Borough Secretary and Treasurer Krystin J. Kelly said. “Last round was rough because they made us wait six months.”
The borough is currently estimating how much they will apply for, including beginning a solar feasibility study which was approved at the meeting, as they wait for the application window to open.
The biggest sink will likely be the sewer project, according to Kelly. From Point Street to the Conemaugh River, a new line would have to be installed to separate stormwater from sewage.
“That takes a lot of money,” Kelly said, “because the pipe we have to lay is a lot of money. But you also have to pay for workers, highway permits and engineering fees.”
In addition to the grant, a local resident, Pete Deforno raised an issue about patrons of the Saltsburg Kayak and Canoe Outfitters parking dangerously close to Water and Market streets. President Paul “PJ” Hruska has spoken with the owner and is currently working with him to solve the issue.
“We’re going to try and open up a little bit of (space) in there,” he said.
Other business discussed included the police report which reported 59 parking tickets, two warnings and nine citations, announcements for a concert at the Salt Center on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. with tickets costing $15 and available around town, and a street report from borough Supervisor Don Kelly, which included two issues with lines that will have to be repaired over multiple-day projects.
The Saltsburg Borough Council meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m.
