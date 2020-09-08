By a vote of 7 to 5 on Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council tabled an ordinance that would have enforced the state’s mandates for wearing face coverings and regulating gatherings and waiting lines.
The vote came during a two-hour session of what normally is an agenda preparatory meeting, where items are discussed for council action later in the month.
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor moved to table the ordinance and Councilman Ben Ford seconded that motion, saying he liked a lot of what was in the ordinance, but didn’t think it was needed at this time.
They were joined by Council Vice President Gerald Smith, as well as councilors Donald Lancaster, Jim McQuown, Betsy Sarneso, and Sara Steelman. Smith cited the progress made to date with other proposals he pressed earlier this summer, including the Together Indiana outreach campaign.
Voting against tabling the ordinance were Council President Peter Broad, as well as Sean McDaniel, Kaycee Newell, Sara Stewart and Jonathan Warnock.