There were 10 people who turned up to be in the audience Tuesday night for the first full-fledged voting meeting of Indiana Borough council in 14 months.
But first, they were among more than two dozen — including borough employees and friends and family of those employees — who gathered outside the Indiana Borough Municipal Building to protest the lack of a contract between the borough and Utility Workers Union of America Local 580.
“Eighteen months without a contract,” Pittsburgh-based UWUA Local 580 national representative Joseph Swenglish later said during public comments at the council meeting.
“We’re supporting the taxpayers, and the taxpayers are supporting us,” Local 580 President Denise Brudnock said.
“The taxpayers deserve better, the workers deserve better,” Local 580 Vice President Brenda Darr said.
Darr said the borough budgeted $90,000 for legal costs last year — and was $40,000 over in October.
“We thought this was the best place to stand and to get our voices heard,” Brudnock said.
It’s voices that have faced off with borough officials for multiple grievances in recent months — with two going the borough’s way, four the union’s way, two resolved by both sides, and two more yet to be resolved.
As Brudnock later told council, “we do not believe the taxpayers should be paying the legal costs.”
They came with signs that claimed that borough administrators received 117.67 percent raises, while borough laborers received “0 percent.”
Union members later told council that their demand for a 3 percent raise is only pennies compared to what some borough administrators make.
“I won’t say we’re underpaid,” Brudnock told council. “But we’re understaffed.”
Swenglish said borough officials were complimentary of employee efforts during council meetings that have been held online for more than a year.
“But when it comes to paying us, they run for the door,” the Local 580 representative said. “When you have employees that want to work for you, respect that.”
A principal target of their protest is borough Manager C. Michael Foote.
They said the borough had 33 employees when Foote was hired, but only 23 today.
“You (on council) and Mr. Foote fought to keep me out of a position,” said Pamela Vojtek, of Clymer, an operator in training at the borough’s wastewater treatment plant.
“This borough deserves leadership,” Brudnock told council. “Leaders ... do not sacrifice their workers or the taxpayers of the community.”
Foote has stated that it is inappropriate to negotiate in public, or as he put it in an email to the Gazette last fall, “the borough values its employees and will continue to provide municipal services to our community while being proper stewards of taxpayer funds.”
That stance hasn’t changed.
“The borough is in the middle of negotiations,” Foote reiterated after Tuesday’s meeting. “It is a process. We will continue to follow that process.”
Brudnock said, however, that there haven’t been any negotiations since February.
She told council state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, “has gone to Harrisburg for us to get answers.”
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, who met with some of the protesters before the meeting, asked about the status of negotiations.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said a status report would be part of an executive session at the end of the meeting, the second executive session for council Tuesday night, dealing with legal and personnel matters.
The earlier executive session was about personnel matters, including the naming of a new borough solicitor.
The protest came the night before a scheduled hearing, to be conducted virtually, before the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board.
Brudnock and other union members plan to take part in the hearing from the offices of their Pittsburgh attorney Steve Winslow.