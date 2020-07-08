A subject that has been before Indiana Borough Council off and on for four years took a large step forward Tuesday, with endorsement of an Indiana Area Advisory Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
As worked out by several councilors in a phone conference with Carl Summerson, an attorney who acts as hearing examiner for the commission, such a council would serve area individuals who need information or direction regarding discrimination in the workplace or in accessing public accommodations in Indiana.
Council Vice President Gerald Smith said he saw a panel with eight to 24 members that would be a liaison to PHRC “and direct local folks to the right resources.” He saw it as a way to further show Indiana to be “a welcoming community (allowing) people (to) access resources that already are there.”
Smith, Council President Peter Broad and Councilwoman Sara Steelman took part in that discussion with Summerson.
It is a subject broached by council several times since 2016, as resolutions were proposed that applied to “sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression” among other conditions.
But Smith said it would have a relationship to the borough similar to that of solar cooperatives set up over the past couple years.
Steelman observed that no member of borough council would be eligible for advisory council. She said membership had to be drawn from “people who are nonpartisan … or less partisan than we are.”
Solicitor Neva Stotler said the borough would facilitate the formation of that council.
“You all have to agree that this is an entity that the borough is going to support … but this is not going to be your agency,” Stotler said.
Nine members of council were present for the latest virtual meeting of that body, a Zoom conference that lasted about an hour and a half before councilors went into an executive session. They unanimously approved Smith’s motion regarding the advisory council.
Another topic for discussion Tuesday night was the continuing controversy straddling the borough’s border with White Township, in the White’s Woods Nature Center. About 25 acres are in the borough.
Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said he had received a copy of the draft stewardship plan now posted on the township website. The township is taking comments regarding the draft until July 24. Borough councilors discussed topics that could be raised in a meeting with the township board of supervisors.
Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said the borough should have specific questions for the township. Smith, in his role as council public works chairman, invited Councilwoman Sara Stewart to help his panel mull over that plan.
Stewart has spoken at township meetings about White’s Woods, and has been among the borough officials closest to what has been going on there, including the activities of Friends of White’s Woods, which is suing the township board in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas, seeking a halt to plans to cut trees there.
She said the stewardship plan appears to be “much more excessive than the plan rejected by the (state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) as being too excessive.”
On the other hand, she said, “I don’t 100 percent agree with what Friends of White’s Woods espouses.”
Stewart said township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer was amenable to a tour of recreation facilities and the invasive growth that has plagued those facilities, but Foote said White Township Manager Milt Lady said he should coordinate matters with Lady.
Other questions were raised about the division of the White’s Woods work into seven phases. And Stewart wondered if the use of cut timber to pay for recreation programs was in accord with Project 70, the state law under which White’s Woods was developed.
Ford also questioned the credentials of Millstone Land Management LLC’s Mike Lawer and said there is concern if all the trees being marked for removal are of one generation.
Millstone is the township’s consultant for removal of invasive species, and the contractor named to take on the first phase of White’s Woods activity, pending DCNR approval of the stewardship plan.
Broad cited Clarksburg forester Tim Murphy, whose brother was one of Broad’s students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“He pointed out that Pennsylvania has no requirement for being a forester … if someone wants to call himself a forester … and that’s what it seems (Lawer) did.”
Council also discussed how parking enforcement should be approached after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. Broad said such enforcement has to be done “more consistently” than it has been since the pandemic emergency was declared this spring.
“It does appear that the business owners are receptive,” Foote said.
The borough manager said Indiana’s parking coordinator had contacted 29 bars and restaurants and said 11 were requesting parking vouchers.