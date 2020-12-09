Indiana Borough Council voted 11-1 Tuesday night to approve a $5,965,235 budget for 2021, a spending plan 3 percent smaller than this year’s, with no change in existing real estate tax rates.
That includes 5.662 mills for general borough purposes, 0.136 mills for the Indiana Free Library, 0.035 mills for shade trees and 0.189 mills for fire protection services.
Council also approved a fire services agreement for continued use of Indiana Fire Association in the new year.
The IFA agreement was by a unanimous vote, while councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor was the lone no vote on the budget, the tax rate and the 2021 fee schedule, for which borough manager C. Michael Foote said there were six changes from this year.
Council quickly went through a series of actions that may have eliminated the need for a second meeting this month on Dec. 22, though no action was taken to cancel that meeting.
Included was advertisement of a 2021 meeting schedule with agenda prep sessions at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7, and regular voting meetings at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 22, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
The advertisement also covers monthly meetings of the borough planning commission; council’s Community Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Administration committees; and the Shade Tree Commission.
Councilors voted unanimously for that advertisement, as well as a 2021 wage and benefit schedule for non-union employees, for which Foote said there were no changes from this year.
Council also unanimously approved a $500,000 loan from the borough recycling fund to the borough general fund, to be satisfied within 12 months, but then tabled a $200,000 loan from the recycling fund to the borough’s parking fund after Vice President Gerald Smith said he wanted to make sure that fund was replenished in a timely manner.
A new Comcast cable franchise resolution and a nonconforming use resolution both then were approved by voice votes. That latter extends until Sept. 15, 2021, the allowable timeframe for discontinuance of a conforming use of rental properties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With most of the voting behind them, council turned to a discussion of several issues, the largest part of which was during a public Zoom conference call, followed by an executive session.
Foote explained a change announced over the weekend, following the discovery of a positive case of COVID-19 by a borough employee. Normally the municipal building is closed anyway except by appointment, but for two days that didn’t happen either, as the borough called in a professional cleaning company to disinfect and sanitize it.
He also detailed a proposal for “Snow Angels,” something now employed in Pittsburgh, where older residents and residents with disabilities are paired with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and walkways.
Resident Maria Kaminski heard about the Pittsburgh program and brought it to Foote’s attention, writing, “this would be a good idea for Indiana Borough to put into place.” Kaminski also offered to spearhead the program with help and direction as required from borough council.
Council is giving its blessing to the idea. Councilwoman Sara Steelman wondered if release forms weren’t needed, providing a covenant by which lawsuits wouldn’t happen. Solicitor Neva Stotler said there was a need to flesh out what the expectation is, but Foote said the borough only needs to make known that the program exists.
In other words, Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said, there would be no legal or monetary commitment on the borough’s part. A motion to that effect, proposed by Councilman Jim McQuown, was approved by voice vote.
Police Chief Justin Schawl thanked council for its leadership in 2020.
“It has been anything but easy,” the chief said. “Better days must be ahead for us all.”
Discussion of public safety matters centered on the Indiana Borough Police Department’s COVID-19 strategy.
On Nov. 30, Schawl distributed a letter to “Downtown Indiana Business Partners” that said the IBPD was pursuing “an increasingly proactive strategy to assist in mitigating the risk and rise of COVID 19 infections throughout our local community.”
The effort draws upon “our extensive community education and advisement approach.” Schawl said so far he’s had largely positive feedback from businesses he was able to contact this week.
Steelman said she knew of one business where “half a dozen employees are circulating around … and I didn’t see any evidence they had masks.” She thought there should be assurances “that staff in businesses be properly masked.”
Schawl said he was not familiar with that situation, but added that the only time he hears of problems is at council meetings.
“We will investigate every complaint of noncompliance,” he promised, but urged the community to “stay together, do the right thing, stay healthy,” because “our clearest path to success is compliance.”
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said he was sent a link to a PennDOT survey regarding three major projects in and around Indiana. He said he chose not to focus on one of the three, on Ben Franklin Road, as it is outside the borough, but did respond to questions about the Wayne Avenue corridor and Philadelphia Street.
He said he did “diss them for removing the traffic light on 11th Street” at Philadelphia, saying, again, that it was a mistake on PennDOT’s part.
“It was in the interest of the residents and the businesses to slow traffic down,” Broad said, adding that a series of meetings about the survey will take place early next year.