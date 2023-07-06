Indiana Borough is announcing a new interactive zoning map meant to enhance community planning and development.
Borough spokesman Kyle Mudry said that tool was created through the collaborative efforts of the borough planning consultants at Stuart Group Consulting LLC, in partnership with borough planning and code departments.
The interactive map provides comprehensive parcel information, along with details about local roads including size of right of way. It will highlight these zones within the borough:
• C-2 General Business and Commercial District
• G-1 Retail Business and Commercial District
• M-1 Manufacturing District
• MU-1 Mixed-Use District
• R-1 Single-Family Residence District
• R-2 Two-Family Residence District
• R-3 Multifamily Residence District
• U-1 University Related Residential-Commercial District
Mudry said the initiative is a significant step in the borough’s efforts to enhance transparency and provide easy access to key zoning information.
“We believe it will prove to be a vital resource for residents, businesses and potential investors, aiding in informed decision-making and fostering a better understanding of our zoning structure,” said Mudry, the borough’s communications and grants coordinator.
Those needing more information can call the Indiana Borough Planning and Zoning Department at (724) 465-6691 and ask for Planning and Zoning Official Trajan Jones.
