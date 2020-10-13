PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh area man has accused Indiana Borough police of civil rights violations in a lawsuit filed at the U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania.
Matthew Forbes, of Verona, charges in the suit that he and two of his friends stopped for food at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., early Oct. 28, 2018, and that police used excessive force against him after he admitted that he failed to pay for a bag of beef jerky due to the long line of people waiting at the checkout.
Forbes claims in the suit that he suffered injuries to his neck and ankle that kept him out of the Johnstown-based Penn Highlands Community College basketball team lineup for five games.
Forbes, 20 at the time of his arrest, holds Indiana Borough, Officer Joshua Henning and three other police officers, whose names he doesn’t know, as defendants in the lawsuit.
Through his attorney, Forbes filed the suit Wednesday at the federal courthouse.
A judge promptly ordered lawyers for both sides to talk with each other and try to reach agreements that would cut down on further filings in the case.
In a news release issued following the incident, borough police reported that Forbes and A’Jai Washington, of Toledo, Ohio, had placed food orders at Sheetz but removed other items from the store without paying while they waited for their orders to be prepared.
Borough officers cited each with retail theft and filed additional counts of resisting arrest and underage drinking against Forbes, according to the report.
Forbes’ account of the incident in the lawsuit agrees in part with the police report.
On being confronted by police, according to the suit, Forbes said he acknowledged that he didn’t pay for the beef jerky, apologized and offered to go back and pay for it. In the court filing, Forbes identified his companions only as Friend A and Friend B.
Borough police told Friend B that he could leave, but Friend B said he could not because he had to take Forbes and Friend A back to Johnstown.
“Officer Henning then raised his voice and said something along the line of ‘now they are going to jail’ and initiated the process of trying to place Plaintiff (Forbes) under arrest,” attorney Lanre Kukoyi, of Carnegie, wrote in the lawsuit.
Another of the police officers, called “Doe Defendant 1” in the suit, “grabbed one of (Forbes’) arms, ostensibly to handcuff him, using more roughness than was required as (Forbes) was cooperative and not resisting. Doe Defendant 1 then slammed Plaintiff into the wall in concert with Defendant Henning, who grabbed Plaintiff’s other arm and Plaintiff was either handcuffed or Doe Defendant 1 held on to both arms.”
In the suit, Forbes also said police placed him in a headlock, stomped on his right foot and ankle, expressed a desire to “zap him,” and “made what was should have been (sic) peaceful into a chaotic, violent arrest that ended with Plaintiff being injured.”
Forbes said that he required hospital treatment for pain and muscle strains, and wore a neck brace and an air boot on his foot while he recovered.
The suit claims a violation of Forbes’ Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures by use of excessive force and accuses Henning and Doe Defendant 1 of assault. It accuses the two other police officers of civil rights violations for not stepping in to prevent the use of force by Henning and Doe 1.
It also says Indiana Borough failed in its responsibility to properly train and supervise the officers, which led to Forbes’ injuries.
The suit asks a jury to award compensatory and punitive damages from the officers and from the borough.
U.S. District Cathy Bissoon answered the suit Thursday with an order “that the parties must meet and confer prior to the filing of such a motion to determine whether it can be avoided. The duty to meet and confer extends to parties appearing (without legal representation). Consistent with the foregoing, motions to dismiss must be accompanied by a certificate” by either attorney, stating that they had made good faith efforts to meet and discuss, and voluntarily change their own filings to avoid motions to dismiss the case.
The lawyer representing Indiana Borough, solicitor Neva Stotler, of Cranberry Township, said today that the borough hasn’t been served the papers on the case and that she likely, at the direction of the borough council, could not comment on unsettled litigation.
No court action has been scheduled on the lawsuit.