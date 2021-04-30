For a 10th straight year, Blairsville has been named a Tree City USA by the national Arbor Day Foundation.
It’s cause for celebration by members of the borough’s Shade Tree Commission, a small group of volunteers tasked with overseeing the care and treatment of the trees lining the neighborhood streets and promoting tree planting within the community.
That culminates today, the annual Arbor Day observance, when the panel hopes to have new road signs posted in commemoration of the achievement.
Shade Tree Commission President Polly Ringler said Blairsville each year meets criteria set by the Arbor Day Foundation to earn the honor.
The foundation asks towns to meet four standards:
• Establish a government-based tree board or department — in Blairsville’s case, the Shade Tree Commission.
• Enact a tree care ordinance. In Blairsville, Ordinance No. 678 lays out the standards for trees and the sharing of responsibilities between property owners and the borough for their care.
• Invest at least $2 per capita in a community forestry program. For Blairsville, that’s a yearly budget of about $6,450 for the purchase of new trees to replace damaged or dead ones, to remove dead trees and to prune the thriving ones. “Volunteer hours are counted toward that dollar value,” Ringler said.
• Hold an Arbor Day observance. This year, it will be the proud posting of 10-year Tree City USA signs.
Ringler has been perhaps the most ardent promoter of the commission and its work.
She joined the commission when it was in need, she said.
“It was about 2010 or 2011,” she said. “I had been regularly going to council meetings because I like to attend. And they kept saying there were vacancies on the Shade Tree Commission.”
So Ringler stepped up. For eight years, she has served as president.
The commission’s thumbprint is evident on Blairsville’s landscape. The group has overseen plantings in the new Riverfront Park, on the Army Corps of Engineers grounds, along Market Street in Downtown Blairsville and on various side streets. The members have volunteered to help borough street crew workers on their tree care assignments.
Ringler flipped through a thick scrapbook of photos and newspaper clippings commemorating the commission’s work.
Ringler said the commission has taken over stewardship of Buchman Memorial Park, a quiet, shady patch of well-manicured gardens and pathways along North Walnut Street, where the board has hosted garden parties. (Hats are required.)
They have encouraged education efforts and have made posters to promote their mission. The members even sponsored an entry in the sidewalk scarecrow contest during Founder’s Day festivities in the fall.
“We work with Chris Fatzinger, the county forester, to endorse our application to the Arbor Day Foundation, for our Tree City USA status,” Ringler said. “He is involved in the final decision. After our application goes to Arbor Day Foundation, it is approved and sent to the state level foundation, then to the forester for final approval — or denial.”
Along with the street signs, the foundation provides a Tree City USA commemorative flag that flies below the US flag on the pole outside the municipal building.