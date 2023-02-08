HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday authorized local police officers to apply their years of military service toward their eligibility to retire and collect a full pension.
With one officer poised to take advantage of the opportunity, the borough faces an unexpected hit of almost $13,000 against an already-tight budget for 2023.
The practice known as a “military buyback” requires both the participating officers and the municipality to pay money to the pension fund to sustain the benefits paid due to earlier retirement.
Although approved in general terms, the approval allows police Chief Anthony Jellison, the only officer vested in the plan, to count four years of military service to his tenure as a full-time police employee.
The new policy allows officers to apply up to five years of military time to their borough seniority.
Jellison several months ago asked council to approve the buyback provision.
When he exercises the option, Jellison would be required to pay an estimated $28,800 to the state-administered pension plan and the borough would be required to pay about $12,800 — a figure not anticipated in Homer City’s 2023 budget and an amount that is sending Borough Manager Rob Nymick and members of council’s finance committee into a painstaking search for ways to cut budgeted borough spending for the rest of the year.
The town council in late December needed to raise the property tax almost 22 percent — about $70 per household — to close a gap in the $680,000 budget. At the start of the year, about 17 percent of the budget, about $115,000, was earmarked to the minimum municipal obligation (MMO) to the police pension fund.
The pension program provided under terms of the Homer City Borough Police Department’s labor contract with the borough allows officers to earn a maximum pension of 75 percent of the officer’s average wage during the final three years of service.
An officer would be required to reach the pivotal number of 70 — the sum of the officers age in years plus years of full-time employment — to be paid a full pension.
At age 51 and with 10 years of full-time employment, Jellison would need to work until mid-2027 to earn full retirement.
With the addition of four years of military service to his tenure, Jellison would hit the 70 figure about mid-2025, with 16.5 years of service and at age 53.5.
Council members Joe Iezzi Sr., Jennifer Jaworski, Christine Worcester, Richard Jones and Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi unanimously approved the military buyback option.
Jellison told council he would wait to formally file his buyback request until after Jones and the finance committee members make needed budget cuts to cover the new expense.
“This is a benefit that Tony has earned,” Nymick said.
Council voted after reviewing a financial study completed in January by Mockenhaupt Benefits Group, a Pittsburgh-based municipal pension consulting firm, that established buyback amounts of $26,246 for Jellison as of January 1, 2021, and of $12,800 for the borough for the 2023 calendar years.
Jellison’s purchase price was calculated at 10 percent of the average annual salary for his first three years of full-time service multiplied by the number of “military buyback” years and increased by 4.75 percent of interest per year from his date of hire. An additional 4.75 percent for years 2021 and 2022 increases the buyback to about $28,800 but Mockenhaupt would determine the exact amount when Jellison exercises his option.
On the borough side, Mockenhaupt found that the pension fund on Jan. 1, 2021, held 72.1 percent of needed funds to cover the expected pension liability, a “minimally distressed” status, but the military buyback would reduce the funded ratio to 67.2 percent, a “moderately distressed” status.
Jellison was first hired at Homer City in 1996 but departed for a year and permanently returned to the borough. He was promoted to full-time status in 2013.