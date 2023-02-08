Homer City Police 003.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock news photos. Homer City Police.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday authorized local police officers to apply their years of military service toward their eligibility to retire and collect a full pension.

With one officer poised to take advantage of the opportunity, the borough faces an unexpected hit of almost $13,000 against an already-tight budget for 2023.