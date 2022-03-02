HOMER CITY — Applications for more than $1.8 million of state grant aid for cleaning up downtown eyesores have been authorized by the borough council.
The grant applications are among the first of Homer City’s efforts to raise state aid toward a comprehensive $5.7 million plan to make central Indiana County a destination for outdoor sports enthusiasts and those with an appreciation for the preservation of the town’s heritage, ironically, as a pillar of the coal mining industry.
Spearheaded by Borough Manager Rob Nymick, Homer City is leading an ambitious campaign to clean area streams, develop a miles-long addition to the Hoodlebug Trail, and market the region as a destination for fresh-water trout fishing.
The applications being filed this month are for a series of awards that Homer City hopes to win in a sequence that would enable the borough to hold early grants as the qualifying matching funds for the later applications.
In the current applications, Homer City is seeking aid from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development: first, for $997,770 for “Main Street Multimodal Infrastructure Improvements” from the Statewide Local Share Assessment program. The pool of money is funded by collections of taxes and fees from Pennsylvania horse racing tracks and casinos. Applications are capped at $1 million.
The deadline for the applications is March 15.
The borough also is applying for $870,665 from the same fund for “Main Street Block Redevelopment” toward the same blight-remediation component of the project.
Nymick said the next series of applications would seek grants from Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to address the cleanup of Yellow Creek and Two Lick Creek, which meet in the borough.
The combined downtown Homer City blight reduction, mine drainage cleanup, waterway improvement and hiking-and-biking trail extension package — which would include improvements in several neighboring central Indiana County townships — still has no single name, even for conversational reference to the effort.
In other business, the council:
• Heard councilman Joe Iezzi’s call for recognition of the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department for exemplary efforts to prevent the spread of fire from a burning house early Feb. 5 to neighboring structures on South Main Street, and of firefighter Scott Johnson’s personal efforts to save and serve the family who lost their home in the blaze.
Johnson, a neighbor of the Matt Blystone-Tonya Gibbons family, helped the couple and their two young children reach safety and gave shoes from his own home to the family, who fled barefoot from the engulfed house.
Later, the community embraced the tragedy-stricken family with bountiful donations of clothing, household goods and cash to help the family to recover from their loss.
“Our guys did a hell of a job. There was not a mark on that other house,” Iezzi said.
“And these are the people you have in Homer City. They always come through. You should be proud of what you’ve got here. Damned proud.”
• Allowed police Chief Anthony Jellison to spend as much as $5,000 from a fund allocated for care and treatment of the borough’s police dog, K-9 officer Thor, to update the fence surrounding the dog’s run outside Jellison’s residence.
“It’s tore up. It is bad,” Jellison told council.
The run has been subjected to wear and tear since Jellison adopted Thor in 2015.
Jellison also told council that an annual fundraising chicken dinner would be served beginning at noon April 23 at the Homer City fire station. Food would be sold until 4 p.m. or when the supply runs out.
• Agreed to set a general schedule for council’s committee meetings at 6 p.m. every Tuesday for the rest of the year — on an as-needed basis.
Mayor Arlene Wanatosky lamented that a joint session of the finance and public safety committees couldn’t be held within the limit that the council approved in January: a session to start at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday each month, when the session would need to be adjourned for the advertised 7 p.m. start of the monthly meeting of the full council.
• Learned that the annual interdenominational Good Friday observance of Christ’s walk to his crucifixion, the Homer City Ministerium Cross Walk, would be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 15.
• Was encouraged to join a community send-off for the Homer-Center High School girls’ basketball team, which will depart the school campus at 4 p.m. Thursday to play in the District 6 championship game at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson. The team has been promised a police and fire department escort out of town for the big game.