Indiana Borough is seeking to spread a wide net in its search for a new solicitor.
Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said Tuesday night that bar associations in Indiana and surrounding counties were sent letters asking for proposals for the position. He said requests went as far west as Butler County, but couldn't be sent by electronic mail as none of those associations had email addresses.
"We needed to give them adequate notice," Broad said. A Feb. 19 deadline has been set for proposals.
Neva Stotler, the borough's longtime Cranberry Township-based solicitor, is continuing to provide legal services until a proposal is approved.
Council had a relatively light agenda prep meeting Tuesday, with much of the discussion centered around the choice of retired bank executive Joseph E. Trimarchi to serve as mayor until after the elections this fall.
The only other action Tuesday night was approval of a 55-page Local Climate Action Plan, a rundown of local actions and policies meant to reduce the borough's greenhouse gas emissions.
"The Borough of Indiana recognizes a growing need to address its own contribution to climate change, as well as adapt to the impacts that will occur and be exacerbated, absent local greenhouse gas reduction," according to the plan's executive summary.
"This Climate Action Plan includes an inventory of the Borough of Indiana’s greenhouse gas emissions from communitywide activities, establishes an emissions reduction target, and outlines feasible actions to achieve that target."
The plan also identifies ways that reducing greenhouse gas can further the borough's ability to adapt to climate change impacts.
"While this plan is not focused on adaptation, it ensures that (greenhouse gas) measures are not counteractive to the Borough of Indiana’s future resilience," the summary goes on, "and will hopefully be a catalyst for developing a robust strategy towards that end."
It's found online at https://ecode360.com.
It was made possible through a grant agreement between ICLEI — Local Governments for Sustainability and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, with funding by the U.S. Department of Energy State Energy Program.
Those responsible for the plan include borough council, its Community Development Committee, and borough Planning and Zoning Official Nicholas Zimny-Shea, as well as partners from Penn State and Temple universities.
Also Tuesday, borough Communications & Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry displayed the trophy given to Indiana for winning one of DEP's 2020 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence.
The state agency said the borough wanted to demonstrate that its Eighth Street Parking Lot could be transformed in an environmentally friendly and sustainable fashion.
"First, the parking lot was repaved to fix the asphalt and prepare for the trailhead to be installed," DEP said on its website. "A rain garden was installed running the entire length of the parking lot with an expanded overflow pipe underneath it."
Those additions assist with managing storm water runoff.
Meanwhile, DEP went on, "the trailhead installed includes covered bike racks, solar-powered lighting, and a mechanical bike repair station. In addition to this, Indiana Borough installed a public-access electric vehicle charging station with two ports with funds awarded through the Driving Pennsylvania Forward Program."
In other business, borough Manager C. Michael Foote said the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board had approved a transfer of Wolfendales' liquor license from NCK Inc. to Mary Beth Akbay.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said two Indiana Borough Police officers, Patrolman First Class Adam Lewis and Patrolman Zachary Newell, have returned home along with other members of their Army National Guard unit that had been on assignment in Washington, D.C., in recent weeks.
According to the borough's Facebook page, "their guard unit worked in collaboration with other military and law enforcement forces to ensure peace and safety in our nations capital leading up to, during, and after the presidential inauguration."