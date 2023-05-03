HOMER CITY — A summer street paving program for the borough will soon be advertised for contractors’ bids.
The town council on Tuesday directed Borough Manager Rob Nymick to post the project, the resurfacing of just over one mile of South Lincoln and Bryan Streets, that has been estimated at $149,900.
Nymick told council the borough has been promised a state grant of $150,000 to pay for the work. Most of it, anyway — depending on the bidding.
“The market is wacky” lately, Nymick said.
In other business, council was challenged to face the future of the Homer City-Center Township community by developing a long-term strategic plan for reviving commerce and halting population loss.
Businessman Rob Walbeck said the area needs a vision for revitalization — not a task put on the shoulders of the town council or Center Township’s board of supervisors, but a job for a group of community stakeholders with a vested interest in the future.
The Homer-Center area’s heyday of having a thriving population and a robust economy is in the past. The community was economically crippled when most of the nearby coal mines closed in the 1990s. The impending closure of the Homer City Generating Station, powered by imported coal in recent decades, has cast another pall on the township and the borough.
“The first step to revitalizing is creating a vision and what I would like to see is getting an organization — and I know there’s been talk of a rural development corporation — to create a 5-year strategic plan, a 10-year plan,” Walbeck said.
Walbeck said county and state leaders have endorsed the idea of a group responsible for a philosophy for the future.
“They all feel it’s the right first step for us if we want to move forward and survive as a community,” Walbeck said.
His mention of a rural development board, he said later, referred to a panel likely to be created to administer a downtown blight remediation project.
The borough has sought state grant aid to tear down and replace old Main Street buildings, as a component of the wide-ranging Yellow Creek cleanup and rail-trail extension project Nymick unveiled in 2021. While the borough could find grant money to pay for the work, it’s unable to own the properties being redeveloped.
Whether the visioning task is made the job of that development group or another, Walbeck said the community’s future would rely on it.
“Too often council over the past year has been working month to month,” Walbeck said. “We’re not looking forward five or 10 years. Let’s create that group. … I’ll volunteer to step up to help that, so I’ll need help and support from our business association.”
Visioning, he said, includes equal parts of good and bad: “let’s find what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are, what are our opportunities and our threats.”
“Once we do what we are planning for Main Street, where do we go from there? What do we envision bringing in to those businesses or that district we’re looking at?” Walbeck said. “What does the community want? Right now is the best opportunity that we have. We are at a crossroads; we are either going to survive or die and it’s time we look for survival.”
Walbeck said he expects to extend his appeal to Center Township’s board of supervisors and other community-interest groups.
Homer City Council also voted to reschedule the July meeting to Monday, July 3, instead of Independence Day.
Council also authorized an expenditure of up to $775 to cover the costs for Mayor Arlene Wanatosky to attend the annual Pennsylvania State Mayors Association conference July 20 to 23 in Lancaster. Wanatosky estimated the expenses at $250 for the event, $327 for a hotel, meals, various Lyft services and an Amtrak train ticket at $104, which she said would be $82 less than mileage reimbursement for driving her own car.
Council also closed its doors for a 12-minute executive session for discussion of a legal matter. Solicitor Michael Supinka said the board pondered an unspecified zoning issue that is expected to advance to litigation in court.
