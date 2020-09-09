By a vote of 7 to 5 Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council tabled an ordinance that would have enforced the state’s mandates for wearing face coverings and regulating gatherings and waiting lines.
It brought out a lot of opinions for and against during a two-hour session of what normally is an agenda preparatory meeting. It was another virtual meeting, a Zoom conference call that again brought in outside speakers, as well as emails that were read by Solicitor Neva Stotler.
Included among those emails was a group submitted by parents of area softball and Little League players asking that the borough reconsider the idea of compelling their youngsters to wear masks.
“All express that playing baseball and softball give their children a sense of normalcy,” Stotler said.
Resident Eric Barker said the ordinance would not be a panacea and said, “I don’t expect police (and other officials) to go willy-nilly” to enforce that ordinance. “The borough has done a remarkably good job of promoting mask wearing.”
But another speaker, Frank Johnson, took note of a requirement that someone not wearing a mask provide reasons why he or she should be exempt. He pointed to the state Department of Health guidelines that say “an individual does not need to provide documentation.”
Resident Nate Wygonik also spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying that since the last meeting of council the number of new COVID-19 cases still are rising.
“And we already missed the first mile marker,” Wygonik said, referring to the return of students to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor moved to table the ordinance and Councilman Ben Ford seconded that motion, saying he liked a lot of what was in the ordinance, but didn’t think it was needed at this time.
“I don’t want to vote against it,” Ford said, “but I am not prepared to vote for it at this time.”
They were joined by Council Vice President Gerald Smith, as well as Donald Lancaster, Jim McQuown, Betsy Sarneso, and Sara Steelman.
Smith cited the progress made to date with other proposals he pressed earlier this summer, including the Together Indiana outreach campaign.
“If we table it, then what happens?” Steelman asked.
“It can be brought back with a simple majority vote at a future meeting, or brought at a committee meeting,” Council President Peter Broad said.
Broad voted against tabling the ordinance, along with Sean McDaniel, Kaycee Newell, Sara Stewart and Jonathan Warnock.
Another speaker Tuesday night said he favored the ordinance, but Tom Miller was bringing a different issue with him, the continued controversy of White’s Woods Nature Center.
He said the White Township supervisors do not have a stormwater management plan. He said the trees that would be cut down would eliminate “a bio-retention sort of service,” to hold back rainfall that otherwise might cause flooding down borough streets.
“It is a travesty of a plan,” Miller said.
White’s Woods likely will be a topic again at today’s White Township board of supervisors meeting. In other business Tuesday, the borough’s Shade Tree Commission said it had sent a letter of concern to the township.