HOMER CITY — The borough manager has been cleared to contact owners of deteriorated downtown structures to explore whether Homer City could acquire them for a redevelopment project.
Homer City Borough council on Tuesday authorized manager Rob Nymick to explore the opportunities to acquire blighted properties for the downtown improvement initiative, one part of a multi-phase and multi-million-dollar master plan to develop central Indiana County as a haven for fishing, hiking, biking and expansion of hospitality and other related businesses.
Locations and owners of “about eight or nine” target properties weren’t publicly revealed. Nymick discussed specifics with council during a 39-minute executive session called for discussion of real estate.
The project is estimated at $5.7 million and would be heavily grant-dependent. If funded, Homer City would spearhead the elimination of coal mine drainage pollution of Yellow Creek and the creation of a new rail-trail parallel to the creek from Route 954 west to the borough.
In town, the project calls for extensions and new connections with the Hoodlebug Trail, laying of sidewalks along North Main Street to Jacksonville Road, and the downtown beautification effort.
Council earlier gave Nymick the go-ahead to file applications for more than $1.8 million of funds from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, including $997,770 for “Main Street Multimodal Infrastructure Improvements” and $870,665 for “Main Street Block Redevelopment,” all for the blight-remediation component of the project.
In other business Tuesday, Nymick told council that the borough street crew would begin today to excavate and replace a section of drain pipe in a “tight” narrow space between two neighboring houses along Main Street. Recent, sudden basement flooding in the two houses triggered an underground camera inspection of the drain and the discovery that about five feet of terra cotta pipe had collapsed.
Nymick said the borough has retained Winter Brothers Construction to assist with the excavation.