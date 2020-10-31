A regional official of the Utility Workers Union of America is questioning recent financial decisions by Indiana borough officials — and the borough manager is defending those actions.
“The borough is the steward of taxpayer dollars and values the employees that assist in the delivery of borough services to its residents,” Manager C. Michael Foote said.
Joseph Swenglish, Pittsburgh-based national representative for UWUA Local 580, said borough staffing has dropped in recent months to 22 in the Indiana bargaining unit — and no attempt has been made to fill vacancies.
“In June of 2018, there were approximately 32 Utility Worker bargaining employees, members of Local 580, employed by the Borough of Indiana,” Swenglish wrote in a letter to taxpayers. “These individuals are the laborers in the street department, sewage treatment plant, (which serves White Township as well), the sewage billing, parking enforcement and code enforcement departments.”
Swenglish was speaking for himself, as Local 580 President Denise Brudnock declined to comment, but both union officials met with borough officials during executive sessions of council meetings, including a 25-minute portion of the Jan. 6 meeting.
“Local 580 members have been working reduced hours since the beginning of April of this year,” Swenglish said. “The result of these reductions of hours is the reduction of services. Has anyone noticed the number of potholes not being filled, street signs missing and not being replaced, streets not being paved with no intent to pave them in the near future? What about storm drains not being fixed but having construction cones being placed as a “warning” sign? Has anyone noticed the atrocious aesthetics of the taxpayers’ Municipal Building? Furthermore, these hard working employees have been working without a contract which expired Dec. 31, 2019.”
His comments hit a nerve with borough officials.
“This is a lamentable ploy in the midst of a difficult bargaining period,” Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad said. “However, it would be inappropriate for me to comment while negotiations are ongoing.”
Foote said Indiana “pays employees a competitive wage for the job and attempts to maintain competitive wages, correct inequities and create avenues for career development.” However, he added, “the realities of the Indiana area economy cannot be ignored.”
The manager noted that the 2018 median income in Indiana was approximately $26,000, “significantly below the median income of $62,000 across the country.” He also said there has been a historic decline in employment during the pandemic, and for those residents whose poverty status is determined, 40 percent live below the poverty line in Indiana.
Swenglish argued that the decisions of current borough management have made it very clear the needs and services of the taxpayers and union employees are not a priority.
“Under this administration, beginning June 2018, a total of 13 grievances were filed on behalf of the workers. That number is greater than a total of grievances filed in the last 25 years combined,” the regional UWUA official said. “These grievances were due to the current administration’s incompetence and lack of understanding of the bargaining agreement.”
Foote said the borough will not comment on the details of UWUA grievances “except to say that where opportunities to resolve grievances exist, the borough will engage, and otherwise, grievances and their resolution will follow the process outlined in the contract.”
Swenglish said the 2020 borough budget included a 43 percent raise for each of two planning coordinators, a 40.63 percent increase for the communication and grant coordinator and a 12.5 percent raise for Foote.
“The workers who labor day in and day out to keep our community running in a safe and efficient manner were not so fortunate,” Swenglish said. “The total wage increases for just these four individuals would have covered the all increases for more than two years for all 22 bargaining employees. Keep in mind there are seven other management positions not listed.”
Foote said all of the raises identified in the Utility Workers statement came before the pandemic.
“Today,” Foote said, “an employee in the Streets Department with two years of service makes $21.89 per hour. The average hourly rate in Pennsylvania for a public works employee is $24.69 per hour. In addition, borough employees enjoy the following benefits, all called for in the collective bargaining agreement: two to six weeks of vacation, 18 days per year of sick leave (accumulating up to 270 days with a payout of 50 days at retirement), five personal days and seven holidays. They receive medical coverages, life insurance and a retirement plan into which the borough contributes. They receive premium pay, shift differential and a clothing allowance.”
Foote also took into account an unemployment rate in the borough that was 6.8 percent before the pandemic.
“In this new normal, the borough has experienced a decline in parking revenues, real estate and earned income taxes, expects some decline in property assessments and is facing a large-scale layoff of one of the area’s largest employers,” Foote said. “The borough must consider the impact of the pandemic not only for this year, but next year and the year after.”
The borough manager also said, “despite enduring the pandemic since March, the borough has not laid off a single worker,” and that borough employees have been able to work remotely where possible and benefit from a program suggested by the union.
Foote said the Pennsylvania Shared-Work Program “essentially subsidizes the pay of certain groups of workers who would otherwise be laid off. Under this program, employees whose workload decreased due to the pandemic work fewer hours but get paid as if they worked a full day.”