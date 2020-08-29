Gatherings and waiting lines, written warnings and proving one can’t wear a mask are among provisions added to a revised ordinance proposed for consideration when Indiana Borough council meets Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
It is the latest bid by the borough to put teeth behind COVID-19-related regulations ordered earlier this year by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
“Indoor gatherings in the Borough are limited to 25 persons,” the revised proposal states. “Outdoor gatherings in the Borough are limited to 250 persons.”
Those provisions would be in addition to the face-covering requirement included in the original ordinance that had been considered by council at its last meeting on Aug. 18.
Provisions about gatherings take into consideration both spontaneous occasions and planned ones.
And they come with an exception: “This section does not apply to gatherings in religious institutions and services or Commonwealth agencies and entities. These entities may be otherwise regulated.”
The new proposal also continues to refer to exceptions in the state face-covering regulations, but adds, “persons claiming exceptions may be required to provide appropriate documentation.”
Those exceptions include not being able to wear a mask due to a medical condition, or if one is on a job where wearing a mask would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment, or if an individual is unable to remove a mask without assistance.
Those 2 years old and younger also are exempt, as well as those needing to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another
disability, where one needs to be able to see the mouth, such as in lip-reading.
In the state’s guidelines, Levine wrote, “individuals are not required to show documentation that an exception applies.”
As written by Solicitor Neva Stotler and recommended for council action by its Administration Committee Tuesday night, the ordinance makes a written warning the first thing that would be handed out by a police officer, code enforcement officer or parking department employee.
Or, if necessary, council would authorize borough Manager C. Michael Foote to hire part-time employees to supplement enforcement of that ordinance.
The committee met for 70 minutes Tuesday night, with all other council members also involved in the discussion. In the end, Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel and Borough Council President Peter Broad voted to move the ordinance along, while committee member Councilman Jim McQuown voted no.
After a written warning, there would be citations with fines of $50 for a second offense, $75 for a third and $300 for a fourth offense. As proposed, failure to pay that fine may result in a complaint being filed in Magisterial District Court.
Also, according to a solicitor’s summary, “this Ordinance promotes the dissemination of information regarding the pandemic and ways in which Borough residents and visitors can stay safe.”
The proposed ordinance may be reviewed at the borough office, 80 N. Eighth St., by appointment during regular business hours, or a copy may be requested by calling the borough at (724) 465-6691. It is also available at www.indianaboro.com.
The ordinance would take effect immediately upon council’s action. It had been set to take effect Sept. 1. And it would continue through either Jan. 1, 2021, or when the state rescinds its July 1 order regarding face coverings, whichever comes first.