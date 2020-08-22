SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP — A 5-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Friday with undetermined injuries suffered when he reportedly fell from a second-floor window of a residence in South Bend Township.
According to Armstrong County 911, the accident happened at 1:02 p.m. Friday, at a residence along Cemetery Hill Road.
The boy was complaining of back pain, and was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to a landing zone set up by Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company.
He was then transported via STAT 16 MedEvac medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.