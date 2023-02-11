BPW Woman of the Year
Submitted photo

The Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club recently presented Misty Wilson with the Woman of the Year Award for 2023. Wilson was chosen for her time, skills and efforts to keep the club growing. Chartered in 1935, Indiana BPW has a long history of encouraging local women to succeed in business. Each year, the Indiana BPW club honors one of its members as the Woman of the Year for their work in the club and in the Indiana community in general. Pictured are Committee Chair Linda Compton and Wilson.

