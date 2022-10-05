The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Indiana is hosting its annual Bras for the Cause event. Decorated bras from the community are displayed at Simply Nutrition on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.
People are encouraged to vote for their favorite bra display.
The Bras for the Cause Basket bingo event gala will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Indiana. Cost is $25 for an advanced ticket or $35 at the door. Ticket includes food by Portia’s Donuts and first set of bingo cards. Other activities include small games of chance, 50/50 and more.
Additional parking is behind the car wash on Gompers Avenue. Tickets for the gala can be purchased on the 2022 Bras for the Cause — Indiana PA BPW Facebook page; at the Flower and Balloon Gallery located on the corner of Rose Street and Oakland Avenue; the Tourist Bureau in the Indiana Mall; or the Indiana Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
All proceeds from the basket bingo, 50/50 and small games of chance benefit Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Birdie’s Closet, a resource for cancer patients. Sticky Note 50/50 proceeds benefit scholarships to graduating Indiana County high school seniors.