In a filing made today with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, S&T Bancorp Inc. announced that Todd D. Brice will retire as CEO of the company and its subsidiary, S&T Bank.
“It is something I have been thinking about,” Brice told The Indiana Gazette this morning. “I’ve been working with the board on a smooth transition.”
The retirement is to take effect March 31, 2021, and will end a 35-year employment with the Indiana-based financial institution, though it won’t end his association with S&T. In a news release also issued to the SEC, S&T Bancorp said Brice has agreed, for three years following his retirement, to continue on as a consultant providing special advisory services to the bank.
“They are going to do a search, both internally and externally,” Brice said. “I am sure they will have some strong candidates.”
S&T officials said Brice will provide support, advice and counsel to his successor as CEO, assisting in maintaining and developing community, customer, regulatory and business relationships and assisting with special projects.
“It has just been an honor to be associated with such a wonderful company for 35 years,” Brice said. “We have great employees and loyal customers, and I will be forever grateful to them for their support.”