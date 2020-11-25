STARFORD — State police are warning motorists to expect traffic detours following a train derailment and bridge collapse this morning near the Cherryhill Township-Green Township line.
The state Department of Transportation said the derailment has temporarily closed state Route 1014, also known as Wandin Road or Pine Flats Road, between the intersection with Starford Road and Cookport Road in Green Township.
In a tweet sent out shortly before 9:30 a.m., Trooper Cliff Greenfield said there were no injuries reported, and that state police from the Troop A, Indiana, station are on scene and will be assisting railroad authorities and fire personnel with traffic control.
As of shortly before 10 a.m., PennDOT said there was no estimated time to reopen the road, and that motorists should expect delays or use an alternate route.
Indiana County Emergency Management said Commodore Volunteer Fire Department also was dispatched to the scene.