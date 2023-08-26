Lane restrictions are getting underway for a bridge repair in East Wheatfield Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said work began Friday on the Cramer Pike/State Route 403 bridge over U.S. Route 22.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Lane restrictions are getting underway for a bridge repair in East Wheatfield Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 said work began Friday on the Cramer Pike/State Route 403 bridge over U.S. Route 22.
PennDOT District 10 officials in White Township said crews will be working through Sept. 5 with steel and painting of the bridge. One lane will be closed in each direction under the bridge.
From 11 p.m. Monday night through 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, U.S. Route 22 will be closed with a detour in both directions.
Eastbound motorists should take the state Route 403 exit, cross Route 403, and re-enter Route 22. Westbound motorists should exit Route 22 at U.S. Route 219 North and follow the detour along Route 422 and U.S. Route 119 to Blairsville.
Allison Park Contracting of Gibsonia, Allegheny County, is completing this $725,000 project.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.