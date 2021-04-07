Indiana Borough anticipates getting approximately $1 million over the next two years in COVID-19 stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act signed March 11 by President Joe Biden.
Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad told his council colleagues Tuesday night that he learned of that funding from Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, during a virtual meeting March 30 with the state’s senior senator and his staff.
Broad said Casey and his staff met with municipal leaders from across southwestern Pennsylvania regarding their expectations from the plan.
Broad is hoping the money can be used for sewer and water improvements in the borough.
Someone else will be directing such efforts in the future.
Council voted unanimously to accept the retirement of Public Works Director Dave Fairman “after 18 years of exemplary service with the borough.”
The item on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting called for accepting Fairman’s resignation, but Broad said, “he didn’t actually resign. He decided to retire.”
Fairman made his decision known in a letter to Broad, saying “I’ve decided to move forward and take early retirement.”
Manager C. Michael Foote said the matter was placed on the agenda at the request of the borough solicitor.
The matter was accepted unanimously.
Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel said he wanted to “congratulate Mr. Fairman on a well-deserved retirement.”
“I appreciate everything Dave Fairman did for the police department,” Police Chief Justin Schawl said.
Foote introduced an interim public works director, Paul Gelles, of Home, who began his duties on March 29, citing Gelles’ management and safety background.
“I do have many years in the oil and gas industry,” Gelles said.
“When I was brought in, I was under the assumption I would be the assistant to Dave Fairman.”
He called Fairman’s decision to retire early “a shame because he was very knowledgeable.”
He also applauded Fairman’s “excellent crews.”
Those “excellent crews” are members of the Utility Workers Union of America, which still is seeking a new contract with the borough.
“We are still in the process,” Foote said when asked about those talks.
Foote also expressed “kudos to the street crew for coming out” on Good Friday to remove a tree that had fallen in the vicinity of Grandview Avenue and South Sixth Street.
Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the borough and the police officers represented by Teamsters Local 110.
Details were not given, pending signatures by all parties involved.
Also, McDaniel said the search continues for a new borough solicitor.
In other business Tuesday, council capped a one-hour hearing on two zoning issues by continuing one while approving the other, conditional use for a garage as principal use in the MU-1 (multi-use) Zoning District at 788 Maple St.
The vote was 11-1 with Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor the lone dissenter.