Once upon a time, when a music download meant checking out a stack of 45s at National Record Mart and the fate of the local team’s big game could make or break the day, a young Charles Sturiale pondered how he could turn his passions in life into a career of sharing with the people of his Indiana community.
Those were the days when the most common bond of music and sports — the radio broadcast — stoked a passion in Sturiale to take the controls in Studio A, wherever it might be, to reach out through the magic of Marconi. To make those people dance. To make them cheer and shout. To add vital pieces to folks’ daily lives.
“I loved baseball but I knew I wasn’t going to play for the Pirates. What could I do?” Sturiale remembered. “And the music. What kind of job could I do sports and music? And I loved radio. Listened to the big radio stations on the transistor radio at night. Well, I thought, maybe I can do this.”
What started with the realization of those dreams was forged into a record of service as a voice of congeniality and companionship for untold thousands of people, and concluded Friday with the words that put those listeners ahead of all else.
“Good luck,” Sturiale told the WDAD Radio audience, after thanking them for always being there.
There was no “It’s About Me” speech. A quick, to-the-point expression of gratitude.
Moments later, broadcaster “Chuck Clark” keyed off the mic for the final time in 49 years.
o o o
What Chuck Clark quietly achieved since first being heard on Indiana radio airwaves has been his weaving of a part of the fabric of local culture. He would argue, though, that he merely narrated it.
His days as a host have stretched primarily over 46 years on Indiana County licensed outlets, prefaced by a stint in a Wilkinsburg broadcasting school after his 1972 graduation from Indiana Area Senior High School and his first commercial broadcast jobs in Sutton, W. Va., and New Castle.
His duties have run the gamut of what a radio station staffer could be assigned. Sturiale has been the afternoon DJ, the morning show host, he has delivered the newscasts, filled in on weekends, done the evening shift. He has played Top 40 and country music. He has set up equipment and delivered on-the-street “road show” reports from sponsors’ locations, and given play-by-play and color commentary on countless high school football and basketball games over the decades.
Sturiale this past week did the math to show that he has cemented his place in Indiana County broadcast history.
Isolating his service on the 1450 AM airwaves, from his start in 1975 to his jump to the cross-town rival 1160 AM in 2000, and then from the radio station’s merger under single ownership in 2004 to the present, Sturiale said his combined 42 years makes him the most tenured announcer in WDAD Radio’s 77-year history.
o o o
Those in the broadcasting fraternity across the nation share a camaraderie not unlike those that other professionals develop in the brotherhoods of their industries.
Lawyers compare notes on weird cases with each other. Doctors share tales of their most challenging patients.
Broadcasters share horror stories.
Sturiale is no exception.
“We’d turn on the lights when we opened in the morning and the cockroaches would go running up the walls,” Sturiale recalled of his first radio station. The environment would be called primitive.
There was the remote “road show” broadcast at Troutman’s department store in downtown Indiana, where Sturiale offered to dress in western wear to promote a sale going on. Photographic evidence has survived showing him wearing a cowboy hat, vest, boots and a shirt with wide stripes.
Some broadcast horror experiences are so common among those in the industry that they’re viewed as badges of honor. Such as getting fired from a job.
Sturiale had that too.
He was given his exit in February 1974 from WBZY AM in New Castle, where he hosted the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. midday show and sometimes ran the board for Chicago White Sox baseball games (the station became a ChiSox affiliate because local native son Chuck Tanner was the team manager).
Sturiale said the station manager that hired him suffered a stroke and was replaced by “this new guy from Ohio, who had all these friends who worked for him in Ohio.”
One by one, his coworkers were replaced with people from across the border.
“Then they called me in and they say ‘we made the decision to replace you,’” he said. “And I asked, what did I do wrong? He said ‘oh, you did nothing wrong, you did a great show!’ They can’t give you any reason, except, ‘Oh, I’ve got this guy I need to bring in.’”
And he had a bait-and-switch job offer.
“Charlie Airhart gave me my start,” Sturiale recalled Wednesday during a lunchtime gathering of the Renda Broadcasting staff and his former colleagues at Bruno’s Restaurant.
“I was fresh out of broadcasting school and still living in Indiana. He called and said ‘would you like to come to Punxsutawney for a job?’
“So I went up there and found out the job was not actually in Punxsutawney, it was at a station in West Virginia.
Eager to get his foot in the door, Sturiale accepted it — his first paid gig in early 1973.
“He said, ‘if you work there six months, I’ll bring you back up to Punxs’y.’ So I worked there for six months and he sold the station.”
Sturiale said he and his coworkers there learned that their station had been sold when they read an announcement in Broadcasting, a trade magazine.
A broadcast tradition that Sturiale didn’t experience was a nomadic life.
His short career-opening posts in West Virginia and New Castle led him back to Indiana.
Sturiale picked up part-time work in Indiana while targeting WDAD.
The station didn’t have any openings but he got his voice on the air by convincing photography shop owner Gary Sipos to let him voice the radio commercials for Sipos Camera Center.
Meanwhile he drove bus for Indiana County Child Day Care program and met a teacher there, Wendy Mikesell.
While their relationship developed, Sturiale said, he continued to groom for a full-time opening at WDAD. Morning man and sportscaster Jack Benedict had brought him on for some sports game broadcasts and fill-in DJ shifts. But it was General Manager Ray Goss who phoned Sturiale in May 1979, a few weeks before his scheduled wedding.
“He said ‘Would you be interested in going full-time? Randy Wells is leaving.’” Sturiale said. “I said OK!”
Sturiale told Goss that he and Wendy planned to marry on May 26 and return from their honeymoon on June 3.
“‘Then you can start June 4,’ Ray told me,” Sturiale said. “It worked out perfect.”
Other broadcast veterans who accumulate five decades in the business usually added city after city in the process.
Instead, Sturiale worked decade after decade at the Indiana County radio stations and added family member after family member: Daughter Chelsea. Daughter Christa. Daughter Casey. Then sons-in-law. Then grandchildren – five so far and two more due to arrive this summer.
“I thought about making it an even 50 years in radio and that would be one decade per grandchild,” Sturiale said. “But we learned two more were on the way. So, 70 years? No.”
o o o
For better or worse — he has opinions both ways — Sturiale has overseen the evolution of broadcasting from the days of disks and open-reel tape recorders through the advent of broadcast cartridges to the introduction of compact disks and now to MP3 digital files.
Computer servers have replaced turntables. A mouse has replaced the tonearm.
Parallel with the efficiencies that technology has blessed the DJs in the radio control room have come the economies that syndicated, satellite-delivered services have delivered for the managers and broadcast owners. Fewer announcers and lower payrolls now keep radio stations on the air around the clock every day.
Sturiale has adapted to the new tools provided for his work (“You can do four hours in 25 minutes in voicetracking,” he said) but what he laments the most is the end result for the listeners who hear programming downloaded from “the bird.”
With limited breaks for the stations to run local commercials, the syndicated broadcast hour is short on chatter about what’s happening in Clymer, the traffic on Route 119, who won the Purchase Line ball game and how’s the weather in Saltsburg?
“Does the announcer ever give the time of day?” Sturiale said. “Hmmm.”
The combination of radio stations under the Renda Broadcasting banner in Indiana are not the first, are not alone and won’t be the last to depend on low-cost nationally-produced programming.
As part of a staff of announcers that now numbers far fewer than the personalities that once were heard on the combined airwaves of four distinct radio channels, Sturiale and the others at WDAD/WQMU/WCCS/WLCY now hold hybrid responsibilities in the station at Ninth and Philadelphia streets.
The average work day for Sturiale in his final assignments at Renda allowed listeners to hear him on the air almost nine hours daily on three separate stations.
He aired live news reports at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on 1160 AM, recorded late morning breaks and hourly news briefs for 1450 AM, recorded breaks for a four-hour afternoon show on 106.3 FM, delivered the noon news block on 1450 AM, and recorded hourly afternoon headline breaks for 1160 AM.
To include hearing his voice on commercials, station promos and community announcements on the largely-automated 92.5 FM station would give Sturiale 24/7 exposure on all Renda outlets — but the same could be said for all others on the staff.
o o o
Sturiale concedes that his official radio debut could be debated. He hasn’t forced the issue, but said he could claim a 57-year career if he could include his Eisenhower Elementary School fifth-grade class’s performance of a play on WDAD AM in 1964. He doesn’t remember the title or plot or his role in the performance, but recalled hearing his voice coming out of the speaker with his family gathered around for the Saturday night playback of the recorded show.
Sturiale’s early fascination with broadcasting led to his concoction of “Chuck Clark,” the name that Indiana County listeners would instantly identify with their music show host and sportscaster.
It was a necessity, he said.
People who read his name botched the pronunciation. “Kids called me Stereo.”
Those who only heard it rarely could spell it right, he said.
Something short and snappy was in order. Maybe like someone he listened to.
Maybe national American Bandstand idol, announcer Dick Clark.
Or KDKA Pittsburgh radio icon of the 1960s, Clark Race.
“Hmmm. Maybe….” Sturiale thought. “The common denominator here. That’s it: Chuck Clark! And if I turn out to be terrible, no one will know who I am!”
Didn’t happen.
o o o
Chuck Clark made a farewell tour of sorts when word of his impending retirement went public. Staffers at the Renda stations and offices aired tribute messages of congratulations beginning Wednesday. General Manager Mark Bertig hosted the farewell luncheon that day at Bruno’s.
He interviewed for this article while going about his morning routine on Thursday, then did a guest spot on the Indiana in the Morning show with host Todd Marino on Friday.
They shared flashbacks of their sportscasting experiences, the long drives to broadcast basketball and football games from schools throughout western Pennsylvania and yes, horror stories of overcoming oppressive weather and technological difficulties to deliver game accounts to the listeners.
The Teddy Bear Fund Drive began as the WDAD Children’s and Indiana Hospital Fund Drive early in Sturiale’s days on 1450 AM. Their memories included decades of former coworkers.
Emotional moments marked the Wednesday event as Sturiale’s blood and broadcast families celebrated with him.
Sportscasting partner Ab Dettorre, of Blairsville, told of being indoctrinated into the broadcast side of sports after departing his coaching duties.
“I learned this business thanks to the professionals: as hard as he tried to clean me up, Jack Benedict, and the one who still has a sore back from carrying me, Chuck Clark,” Dettorre said.
There were tales from the road, and horror stories of angry listeners.
“The thing that saved us a lot was that Chuck had the quickest finger on my mic button,” Dettorre admitted. The tough part for him, he said, was overcoming being a “homer” on the broadcast.
“It’s a personal thing. I love the kids, love the moment. But there’s a difference there, and a lot of times he showed me that with his professionalism and the fact that he never let that take over what his job was. And part was keeping me in line, and he did a good job of that,” he said.
A vice president of Renda Broadcasting, Alan Serena, commended Sturiale’s ever congenial presence.
“You represented our company with first class, and your work ethic speaks for itself,” he began. “The fact that all of these people are here … and the things I heard on the radio station this morning … is testament to their love for you and their respect for you. We thank you and on behalf of the corporation, … thank you and best of luck…and we expect by football season for you to be back in the broadcast booth.”
Morning newsman Josh Widdowson credited Sturiale with teaching him important keys to his job.
“I was nervous,” Widdowson said. “But when I worked with this guy … he taught me to calm down. Taught me to take a breath. Taught me how to be a professional. You’ve been a great mentor to me, Chuck, thank you very much for what you’ve done for all these years.”
“I think dependability and versatility describe you so well in an era when its hard to find (those qualities),” Bertig told him. “Chuck, you were always there. When there was an assignment, you carried it out in the most professional way and there never was doubt that it was going to get done every time. Never a concern. And its been an honor for all of us to share the studios and offices with you.”
Staffers brought a display of photos from his career, and Sturiale himself had a scrapbook of memories to share.
“It’s been a good 49 years,” Sturiale said. “I told myself if I don’t sit down and pick a retirement date, I’ll be here forever. I have too many grandkids and too many things that we want to do, so thank you.”
o o o
Sturiale said he was exiting a broadcasting business that is far different from the live, local feel that his programs delivered in his early days.
Asked what he would change he would make in radio, if it would be within his power, he said that if the business half of broadcasting has to remain tight, that the programming half may only be going through a phase.
“Going back to more live, local broadcasting,” Sturiale said, while interviewing in a darkened studio where a computer triggered the songs and commercials going out over the air. “Just going back to doing things live.
“Because my theory is there will come a time when some station manager will say, ‘you know what? Every station in the world is pre-programmed. I think we’re going to do stuff live.’
“Then the others will say, ‘look what they’re doing! Let’s do it live too.’ And then it will come back to live, because nobody is doing it.”
He told Marino in the Friday morning interview that his priority never changed.
“It’s the people. It’s the listeners,” he said. “People ask why we do this, we’re here working at all hours. Well, there’s a lot of people that are listening to these broadcasts and if not for them, we wouldn’t be doing this.”