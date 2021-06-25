CENTER TOWNSHIP — The longtime broadcaster of Homer-Center High School football and basketball games has asked the school district to abandon an agreement allowing a national sports webcasting organization to show the school’s sporting events on the internet.
At issue for Renda Broadcasting and Digital is a vaguely worded provision in Homer-Center’s contract with NFHS Network that prohibits any other media from streaming the video of Wildcats’ games at Memorial Field or the HomerDome gymnasium at the high school. For decades, Renda stations WCCS-AM, WDAD-AM, WQMU-FM and WLCY-FM have become entrenched as the over-the-air flagship of sports at Homer-Center and throughout Indiana County.
Keeping pace with the growing popularity of online delivery of sports games and other entertainment, Renda’s Indiana division General Manager Mark Bertig said the stations heavily invested in video technology in 2020 and began a schedule of streaming football and basketball webcasts. Much like the paid commercial ads that run in the radio broadcast games, Renda sold ad time in the webcasts to develop a new revenue stream.
Last year, Bertig said, an NFHS representative excused Renda from the provision and allowed him to broadcast football games. This year, he believes NFHS will enforce the exclusivity.
“This is getting late for us. We have some contracts in place with advertising partners that are expecting radio and video for this school,” Bertig said. “So we are going to take a little bit of a hit.
“And really, it’s not about whether that service is good or bad. Is it fair for us not to be able to compete? They’re eliminating a local company, that pays taxes in this county, from its ability to compete.”
“I met with National Federation (NFHS) and talked about this, and the person that gave us that permission last year no longer works for National Federation,” high school principal Jody Rainey told the school board. “If they don’t honor it, that is Mark’s concern.”
“School will not permit any third party to stream any regular season sports events that would be deemed competitive with PlayOn’s activities,” according to a provision on the first page of the 11-page agreement school officials signed last year with PlayOn, the parent company of NFHS.
The deal called for Homer-Center to pay $2,500 to NFHS for its equipment and positions the school to receive a share of NFHS advertising revenue beginning in the fourth year of the five-year contract.
Bertig asked the school board Wednesday evening to dump the contract.
Board member Vicki Smith said no one on the board knew of the exclusivity provision in the contract or understood the impact it would have on their local radio broadcasting company.
“Everybody was scrambling … to find as many platforms as possible to get games to parents, grandparents, fans in general, who were going to be restricted by attendance” during the pandemic, Bertig said. “NFHS came along and signed a lot of contracts nationally and unbeknownst to a lot of school boards, the contract language contains exclusivities that are going to harm us now and even more so in the future.”
Bertig said Renda launched radio and online broadcasts — some simulcast, some with separate announcing teams — and also set up streaming webcasts of games beyond the limit of four local stations.
“Last year, we did about 25 video streaming games, and in some cases we produced games that were video streamed only … where there was no radio attachment to it,” Bertig said. “Now, fast forward, we would be blocked by these NFHS agreements. This is a national and state issue, and when you drill down to the local level, it is starting to hurt small and medium size broadcasters.”
He declined to compare revenue figures for traditional radio advertising with the newly tapped cash stream of webcast advertising.
“Last year everything was done so quickly as we were trying to invest in equipment and help schools with the streaming component,” he said. “I would just say that in general, sports and beyond, digital is the fastest growing part of our business in ways that go beyond digital streaming, and it will continue to grow.”
NFHS makes its money by selling subscriptions to sports viewers, according to Bertig.
School board members didn’t act on Bertig’s request, and some commiserated with the radio stations’ predicament, but some hesitated to break the NFHS Network contract.
Some said the district couldn’t afford the $5,000 early termination fees required by NFHS ($2,500 to take down the hard-wired webcasting equipment installed at the football field and $2,500 more for the gym).
Others said NFHS provides an advantage over Renda, by streaming the contests of every sport played at every level in the gym, from varsity basketball to junior high volleyball.
“What do we do for the junior parents who want to watch that volleyball game?” director James McLoughlin said. “I think the challenge is that people are getting used to it.”
“Volleyball is not even on the radio, so it was the first time they had anything,” board member Michael Schmidt said.
NFHS, however, has no paid announcers to call the play-by-play of any games that it puts online. Some games are shown in complete silence; others are webcast with ambient audio of the public address announcer’s account of plays and scoring.
Bertig said statewide and national associations of broadcasters are lobbying lawmakers to pass legislation “to help protect small companies like ourselves.” He said Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has heard Renda’s pleas but no bills have yet been introduced in Harrisburg. The Oklahoma legislature overwhelmingly passed and the governor signed a measure to allow streaming video by visiting teams’ webcasters at sites where the home team has an exclusive contract with NFHS, Bertig said.
Presently, the contract prevents Renda, as the “voice of Homer-Center sports,” from streaming games at United High School, which also has a contract with NFHS.
Broadcasters’ mission, Bertig said, is not to put NFHS Network out of business.
“Its not that I’m against NFHS; ... All we want to do is compete,” he said. “We’ll take our chances if we can add our local content and local flavor against NFHS which has no play-by-play component to it.”
What has happened at Homer-Center, Bertig said, is a sign of what could come elsewhere.
“We feel there are a lot of broadcasters who don’t know they’re about to get run over by a truck,” Bertig said. “We all have enough challenges in this current environment that we don’t need to be shut out by a national competitor that does absolutely nothing to benefit the local community.”
In other business, the Homer-Center school board:
