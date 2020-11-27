To whom it may concern —
NEIGHBOR NIGHTS
The Brookwood Estates neighborhood in White Township has created a closed group on Facebook called the “Brookwood Hood,” designed to help the neighbors feel connected at a very disconnected time.
The group has decided to start some holiday neighborhood events this year, and the schedule is as follows.
• Sunday: First Luminaria Night
Neighbors are asked to set out bags with candle lights along the street in front of their homes. Light your luminarias by 6 p.m. on Sunday. Each home will set out their own and pick them up.
• Dec. 5: Second Luminaria Night
Light-up night. Decorate your home for the holidays and turn on your festive lights by 6 p.m.
• Dec. 12: Caroling in Brookwood
Meet at Bob and Debbie Reiter’s home (95 Valley Road) at 6 p.m.
• Dec. 19: Luminaria night and hot chocolate in the cul-de-sac
Light your luminaria by 6 p.m. for everyone to enjoy. Feel free to stop by Terry and Donna Griffith’s driveway at 25 Dawn Drive for some hot chocolate. In case of inclement weather, both events will be postponed until Dec. 20.
• Dec. 24: Third Luminaria Night (TBD)
A possible third neighborhood luminaria night, still to be determined.
HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS
Traditionally, the Indiana Fire Association transports Santa Claus on a firetruck at the end of Indiana’s annual Christmas parade. But this year, with the parade canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteer firefighters have found a different way to usher in the holidays.
The IFA is planning to give the big guy a ride so he can visit local neighborhoods during the weekend of Dec. 5.
The fire company says it will have more details soon. In the meantime, it is asking those who’d like to see Santa drive through their neighborhood to comment on the IFA Facebook page what neighborhood you live in.
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT
An effort started by an Indiana woman to help those in need have a brighter Christmas season has really taken off.
Terri Miles Smith in early November launched the Helping Grant Some Wishes For Christmas page on Facebook, where children 16 and younger can write a letter to Santa Claus asking for what they want for Christmas. Since then, more than 120 wishes have been granted.
Gift requests — which Smith asks be “reasonable, not too expensive” — must be dropped off by Monday.
Include a name and phone number.
Requests should be dropped off at the big red Letters to Santa mailbox outside Smith’s home at 923 Water St.
Those who are interested in spreading holiday cheer can read the children’s letters online and comment on which wishes they want to grant.
The buyer shops for the gifts and returns them to Smith’s house by Dec. 16. The recipients can pick up the gifts for their children between then and Christmas. Smith is asking for the gifts to be wrapped, with a nametag on each gift.
WOMEN’S TEA
Since the community can’t be together this year, members of Ambrose Baptist Church didn’t want to miss seeing everyone and will offer its annual Women’s Christmas Tea as a drive-thru event this year.
The Women’s Christmas Tea will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at the church, 22 Georgeville Road, Marion Center.
Gift bags will contain a homemade ornament, a devotional book, snack and of course, tea.
For those who would like to participate, the church will collect items for the Visiting Nurse Association.
Monetary donations will be accepted, as well as items such as digital thermometers, towels, bathroom scales, washcloths, combs, slippers, dietary supplements, toiletries, etc.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
In neighboring Jefferson County, owners at Yoder’s Antique Mall are offering an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with door prizes. … Please read but don’t bet on it: Michigan 28, Penn State 17; Clemson 42, Pitt 21; Steelers 28, Ravens 20. Gas prices in the Indiana area were hovering around $2.65 a gallon, compared with $2.44 statewide and $2.11 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he got a Black Friday chuckle from the words of model and actress Bo Derek: “Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness simply didn’t know where to go shopping.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.