Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.