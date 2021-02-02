Authorities have cleared the slate of theft and related charges against a Rossiter man, sentencing him to up to two years in state prison in addition to the term he is spending for the fiery 2018 traffic crash death of a gas station worker at a convenience store in Rayne Township.
James Eugene Brown, 36, also faces new sets of costs, fines and restitution for each of the actions he was accused of committing while he was free on bond, while awaiting trial for the death of Melissa Myers, 52, of Commodore, on July 5, 2018. She died after being trapped in the wake of the crash at Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels service station along the junction of Routes 119 and 85 in Home, Rayne Township.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Brown to 1-2 years in state prison for felony retail theft and misdemeanor theft by deception in a June 18, 2020, incident.
That will be served consecutively following his time in the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield, Huntingdon County, prison for the crash at Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels, bringing his total time in state prison to up to 14 years.
On Oct. 9, 2020, Bianco sentenced Brown to four to 10 years for a single felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. Investigators said Brown, by his admission, had smoked marijuana and took heroin prior to that crash.
Bianco also sentenced Brown to a consecutive term of one to two years for causing an accident resulting in death while under a license suspension, and a term of 90 days in jail for driving while impaired during a license suspension.
In addition, Bianco assessed $4,286 in fines, restitution and costs of prosecution from Brown. And, in an unrelated case, Bianco sentenced Brown to a concurrent term of two years of probation and assessed him $16,911 in fines, restitution and court costs for one count of receiving stolen property.
That was filed by state police at Punxsutawney in connection with an incident in Indiana on May 8, 2018.
Other jail terms also will be served concurrently with sentences Bianco gave Brown Monday morning, including 1-2 years for a guilty plea to forgery and theft charges that were to be considered in a criminal call before Bianco on Friday.
That was for an incident that also happened on May 8, 2018.
Bianco also issued a concurrent six months-to-2-years sentence for retail theft and theft by deception for an incident that also occurred on June 18, 2020, and a concurrent 1-2 year sentence for conspiracy to commit retail theft in an incident on June 26, 2020.