Elizabeth Bruner received Evergreen Conservancy’s Evergreen Award at the conservancy’s annual meeting June 22 at the Tanoma Environmental Education Center.
Bruner was nominated by Indiana county 4-H with a supporting letter from Carol Shurman, retired 4-H educator. At 19, Elizabeth is the youngest recipient of the Evergreen Award. Sharing this time with Elizabeth were family members and representatives of Indiana County 4-H.
Bruner was the Indiana County 2021 Fair Queen, but she could rightly be called “Miss Indiana County 4-H” because of her extensive involvement.
Bruner began her 4-H career at age 5 as a clover bud. She did 4-H projects in marketing and breeding livestock, dairy beef, horses, clothing and textiles, fashion review, computer science/coding, STEM, horticulture, engineer and excelled in environmental sciences.
She achieved 4-H’s Diamond Award, which is equivalent to the Eagle Scout award. To achieve that Diamond Award, Bruner organized and led a three-day Wildlife, forestry and aquatics camp for youth ages 8 to 12. During this camp she brought in Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited to do fly tying and casting, a forester spoke on tree identification, Waterway and Conservation officers brought in snakes and amphibians, and a game warden brought in a bear in a cage to be later released. She had the participants build bluebird boxes from kits and donated them to Indiana County parks.
In addition to her extensive involvement in 4-H she is active in other environmentally related activities. She has been involved in Wildlife Leadership Academy, Ken Sink chapter of Trout Unlimited, Forbes Trail chapter of Trout Unlimited, National Trout Unlimited, and Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp. She was president of the governor’s youth advisory council for hunting, fishing and conservation. She testified in front of the Pennsylvania Game commission and Pennsylvania Fish Commission. Currently she serves on the governor’s adult council as its youngest member. She was captain of her team in the Indiana County and Pennsylvania Envirothon.
Currently Elizabeth attends Penn State DuBois in pursuit of her associate‘s degree in wildlife technology and her bachelor’s degree in forest ecosystem management Over the summer she is working as a forestry intern for the Pennsylvania Game Commission in Clearfield County to gain experience in the forestry field. Future goals are to become a forester and manage the eastern deciduous forests for wildlife. Prior to college Elizabeth grew up in Blairsville with her parents Clark and Connie Bruner and siblings John and Abigail. Elizabeth was home schooled.
Evergreen Conservancy has been giving the Evergreen Award since 2012. At that time the conservancy board recognized that much was being done in environmental and nature areas but one person did not know what others were doing. The first Evergreen Award was given to Lee Roy Vatter.
The following are past recipients of the Evrgreen Award John Novak, Karen Eller of Plant-It-Earth, John Somonick, Alex Lezark, Art Grguric, Dr. Katie Farnsworth, Anne Daymut, Tammie Robinson, Friends of Whites Woods, John and Joanne Ferraro and Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited. Dr. Robert Eppley received a lifetime achievement award.
