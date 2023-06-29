Elizabeth Bruner

Elizabeth Bruner recently received the Evergreen Conservancy’s award.

 Submitted photo

Elizabeth Bruner received Evergreen Conservancy’s Evergreen Award at the conservancy’s annual meeting June 22 at the Tanoma Environmental Education Center.

Bruner was nominated by Indiana county 4-H with a supporting letter from Carol Shurman, retired 4-H educator. At 19, Elizabeth is the youngest recipient of the Evergreen Award. Sharing this time with Elizabeth were family members and representatives of Indiana County 4-H.