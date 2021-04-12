ROSSITER — It was another busy weekend for volunteer firefighters, handling brush fires in Canoe, Rayne and East Wheatfield townships.
"Thank you to all the companies and firefighters who assisted (Rossiter) Station 340 on a brush fire (Saturday)," Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company posted Saturday night, after a blaze in the area of Dombs Hill Road, south of Rossiter in Canoe Township. "We appreciate each of you!"
Warm and breezy conditions greeted firefighters. At the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, temperatures reached 77 degrees Saturday, while winds gusted at times between 20 and 25 mph.
Indiana County Emergency Management issued three alarms between noon and 1 p.m., with the first bringing out Glen Campbell, Perry Township and Punxsutawney Central fire companies and Punxsutawney EMS along with Rossiter's volunteers.
Marion Center and Big Run were also dispatched at 12:44 p.m. while Creekside and Commodore volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 12:58 p.m. and Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was put on standby in Creekside.
Marion Center volunteers then were dispatched at 2:59 p.m. to a half-acre brush fire centered around 353 Pearce Hollow Road, between Washington and Tanoma roads in Rayne Township.
As those on the scene alerted authorities that "it's spreading fast," Creekside and Plumville Central companies also were dispatched.
However, equally quickly, that fire was brought under control, according to posts on the Marion Center department's Facebook page.
At 4:01 p.m., the final fire of the day cropped up along West Philadelphia Street Extension in East Wheatfield Township, bringing out Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.