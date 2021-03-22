Brush fires were among the reasons volunteer crews were busy in and around Indiana County over the weekend.
At 1:07 p.m. Saturday, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was sent to Kimmel Road in Rayne Township.
At 3:05 p.m., Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department stayed in that township to deal with a brush fire along Old Gate Road.
At 4:10 p.m., Clyde Volunteer Fire Company was sent across the Conemaugh River to deal with a brush fire along Shaffer Street in the Bolivar area.
An hour later, Aultman Volunteer Fire Department was called to Black Lane in Center Township, then minutes later Clyde volunteers were called to Route 259 in West Wheatfield Township.
Amid all that, Cambria County dispatchers requested assistance from Clymer, Commodore and Cherry Tree volunteers with a structure fire along Grace Street in Susquehanna Township. That call went out at 2:39 p.m.
Then, at 8:40 p.m., Elderton Volunteer Fire Department was called to Cribbs Road in Washington Township, after which that brush fire prompted calls at 8:49 p.m. for Creekside Volunteer Fire Company.
The last fire call of the day was for Armagh/East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company to respond to a vehicle fire at 11:26 p.m. along West Philadelphia Street Extension in East Wheatfield Township.
Sunday’s first brush fire didn’t come until afternoon.
At 2:36 p.m. Glen Campbell Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to Brown Road in Montgomery Township, with Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Company then sent there at 3:01 p.m.
Then, at 3:43 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management dispatched Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company to a brush fire along Shenosky Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.