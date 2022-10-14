The public is invited to join in the bicentennial celebration of Brush Valley Union Lutheran Cemetery and Church, 3021 Route 259, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a hymn sing and some light refreshments. A cemetery-mapping project is being done by Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Join the church’s mailing list to become a member of the association. You must have a family member interred in the cemetery to be a member of the association. Pictured are the old log church and the current building, which is 140 years old.
Brush Valley church celebrating bicentennial
- Submitted photos
